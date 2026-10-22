Watch Now: VIVS, IGC, XXII And SHFS Low Price Listed Stocks In Focus

Four low-priced listed stocks bring drug-testing technology, Alzheimer's AI, rising retail sales and a new compliance deadline into focus.

DALLAS, Texas, October 22, 2026 - VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ: VIVS), IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC), 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ: XXII) and SHF Holdings (NASDAQ: SHFS) are drawing attention to developments spanning healthcare technology, tobacco retailing and financial services.

VivoSim Labs: Human Tissue Models Target Drug-Testing Applications

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is advancing its NAMkind 3D human tissue models and VitroSense AI predictive toxicology platform as pharmaceutical developers evaluate alternatives to animal testing.

The company reported 91% predictive accuracy, 90% sensitivity and 95% specificity for its liver model across a 92-compound dataset. VitroSense separately reported up to 96% predictive accuracy for potential drug-induced diarrhea.

A developing rat liver model aims to help assess whether animal toxicity findings translate to humans. Validation, pharmaceutical adoption and potential regulatory submissions remain milestones to watch; NAMkind has not been announced as FDA-qualified.

IGC Pharma: PRISM Expands Alzheimer's AI Commercialization Strategy

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) introduced PRISM, an application layer connecting its patent-pending MINT-AD Alzheimer's AI platform with potential healthcare applications.

PRISM targets risk stratification, cognitive monitoring, clinical-trial optimization and personalized brain-health programs. IGC is evaluating B2B, B2B2C and online commercialization opportunities serving providers, memory clinics, pharmaceutical companies and consumer platforms. Validation and deployment agreements will help measure progress toward commercial use.

22nd Century Group: Pinnacle Retail Unit Sales Rise 161% Sequentially

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) reported that combined same-store retail unit sales of Pinnacle VLN® and Pinnacle Pure increased 161% from the second to third quarter at its launch retail partner, which operates approximately 1,500 outlets.

Management attributed the increase partly to consumer awareness and promotional activity. Pinnacle VLN® offers low-nicotine cigarettes, while Pinnacle Pure expands the portfolio with a tobacco-and-water formulation. The reported increase measures unit sales at that partner, rather than company-wide revenue growth.

SHF Holdings: Nasdaq Extension Establishes April 2027 Deadline

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS), doing business as Safe Harbor Financial, announced on October 20, 2026, an additional 180-day Nasdaq compliance period, extending its minimum-bid-price deadline to April 19, 2027. Its shares remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Safe Harbor provides banking, lending, payments and business services through financial institution partners. The company reports assisting with more than $36 billion in depository funds across 41 states and territories. Business expansion and progress toward restoring bid-price compliance remain developments to monitor.

About the Companies

VivoSim develops tissue-based drug-testing tools. IGC Pharma advances Alzheimer's therapeutics and AI healthcare technologies. 22nd Century develops tobacco products, including low-nicotine cigarettes. Safe Harbor Financial provides financial services and banking support.

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