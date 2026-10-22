Marker For Creators Introduces A New Iphone Duo Workflow Designed To Save Hours In Video Post-Production

MENAFN - GetNews)"Marker for Creators' new interface on an unfolded iPhone Duo. Marker controls on the left place take markers directly into supported editing software, while the timeline tool on the right groups footage recorded during an active on-set timeline into the corresponding timeline in post-production."Marker for Creators brings fast, intuitive take logging to iPhone Duo, reducing repetitive rough-cut work and giving videographers and filmmakers more time for creative decisions. Sports videographer Joshua Schwarz says editing a game went from two hours to just 30 minutes.

Würzburg, Germany - October 22, 2026 - With iPhone Duo, Marker introduces an entirely new experience for filmmakers: quick marking on the outside, and a complete logging workspace the moment the device opens.

Marker takes full advantage of iPhone Duo's two displays, giving filmmakers more of their workflow at once without changing the way the app feels.

On the outer display, Marker stays fast and focused. Open the device, and the experience expands into a full logging station.

For the first time, filmmakers can keep two Marker pages open side by side – making it possible to mark takes, organize footage into timelines, and keep essential logging tools visible in a single view.

Built for the people who move filmmaking forward

Marker users are often among the first to adopt new cameras, new production workflows and new technology.

Marker is designed around a simple, flexible interface that keeps the tools filmmakers need right where they need them. That foundation brings the full Marker experience to iPhone Duo without changing what makes it familiar.

The new form factor gives that interface more room to work.

With two displays available at once, Marker shows more of the workflow without adding more complexity. The same controls, pages and interactions remain instantly recognizable, while the additional space makes the experience even more direct.

To make that work across every configuration of iPhone Duo, we rebuilt Marker's interface architecture to be fully responsive. Every element now adapts fluidly to the space available, from quick marking on the outer display to the complete two-page workspace inside.

Controls stay where they belong. Important information remains visible. And as the available space changes, Marker adjusts naturally around the workflow.

The result is an experience purpose-built for iPhone Duo that still feels unmistakably like Marker for Creators.

A more flexible experience on iPad

The same responsive foundation extends to Marker on iPad. With the latest iPadOS windowing system, Marker adapts continuously as its window changes size – from a full-screen logging workspace to a compact floating window and everything in between.

One foundation, built to move across devices.

A rebuilt Companion for Mac and PC

The iPhone Duo release arrives alongside a major update to Marker for Creators Companion for Mac and PC.

A completely rebuilt Media Pool makes footage easier to see and organize, with clip thumbnails, flexible bins and automatic camera detection for multicam productions.

Once footage is connected, the Companion imports the markers and timelines created during production directly into DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. With one click, a complete project is ready in seconds.

That means less time organizing footage and searching for takes, and more time actually editing.

Making the rough cut dramatically faster

For sports videographer Joshua Schwarz, Marker has dramatically shortened the editing process.

"Editing a game used to take me 2 hours. Now I'm done in 30 minutes. Absolute game changer."

By marking takes while shooting directly into the post production timeline, Marker reduces the time videographers and filmmakers spend scrubbing through footage during the rough cut. That leaves more time for the creative decisions that shape the final film.

Marker for Creators on iPhone Duo is available beginning today.

About Marker for Creators

Marker for Creators was founded in 2025 to help videographers and filmmakers reduce repetitive work in post-production. The app logs clips, takes, notes and production information while filming. The Marker for Creators Companion uses timecode and metadata to match that information with recorded footage and bring markers and timelines into DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro. Marker's Mission is to lighten the post production workload, so filmmakers can focus their energy on the creative decisions only they can make.

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