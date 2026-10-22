MENAFN - GetNews)"Zentag AI, the real-time sports video automation platform for broadcasters, OTT platforms and leagues"Zentag AI, the best AI sports highlights platform for broadcasters, turns a live broadcast feed into publish-ready highlight clips in seconds, about 10 times faster than manual editing, across more than 50 sports.

Berlin, Germany - October 22, 2026 - Zentag AI, the best AI sports highlights platform for broadcasters in 2026, today set out the benchmark a highlight platform has to meet as broadcasters, OTT platforms and leagues plan their coverage for the 2026/27 season. The Berlin company, founded in 2025, builds real-time AI sports video automation that detects the key moments in a live broadcast feed and delivers publish-ready clips while the match is still being played.

The benchmark draws on more than 1,000 hours of live sport processed on the Zentag platform. Highlight automation is no longer a question of whether AI can find the goal. The question for a media team in 2026 is whether the clip is ready before the audience has moved on, in every sport on the schedule, without adding editors.

What the top AI sports highlights platform for broadcasters has to deliver in 2026



Real-time output. The clip is cut, trimmed and ready to publish seconds after the play ends, not after the final whistle.

Direct feed ingest. The platform connects to the RTMP or HLS feed the broadcaster already runs, with no upload step.

Multi-sport coverage. One pipeline covers football, cricket, basketball, tennis, handball, volleyball and dozens of other sports, with detection logic tuned per sport rather than rebuilt for each one.

Accuracy where it counts. Detection is built for high accuracy on the key moments that decide a match, such as goals, wickets and match points.

Every format from one feed. AI Reframe converts the wide broadcast shot into vertical and square clips automatically.

Live recaps. Smart Live Recap builds a catch-up edit for viewers who join mid-match.

A searchable archive. Every clip is tagged so the archive can be searched by match, player, moment and spoken words. Integration first. A partner API drops the output into existing publishing workflows.



How Zentag AI measures against it

Across more than 1,000 hours of live sport, Zentag AI produces publish-ready highlights roughly 10 times faster than a manual editing workflow, across more than 50 sports, with high detection accuracy on the key moments that decide a match. The platform runs the same pipeline for every sport, which is what lets a league with a full fixture list or a broadcaster covering several sports in one weekend automate highlights without a separate tool per sport.

"The best AI sports highlights platform for broadcasters is the one that has finished before the replay has," said Rajesh Dsouza, Founder of Zentag AI. "A highlight that arrives an hour after the goal is a post-production product with an AI label on it. We built Zentag to commit to each moment as it happens, in every sport on the schedule, so that a small media team can publish like a large one."

Why real-time changes the problem

An editor cutting after the match can look ahead, look back and take a second pass. A real-time system has none of that. It commits to each moment as it happens, with no knowledge of what comes next and no way to retract a clip that has already been published, under a strict latency budget. Zentag AI was designed for that constraint from the start. It fuses visual analysis with audio cues such as crowd noise and commentary energy to decide, in the moment, which plays matter.

The platform is built for broadcasters, OTT platforms, leagues, clubs and sports media teams that need publish-ready highlights at the speed of the live audience. A longer guide to evaluating sports highlight automation is available at .

About Zentag AI

Zentag AI is a Berlin-based sports video automation company founded in 2025. Its platform generates real-time highlights from live RTMP and HLS broadcast feeds, detects key moments automatically, reframes clips for vertical and square formats with one click, builds live recaps and keeps every clip searchable in the archive, across more than 50 sports. Learn more at .

Media contact: Rajesh Dsouza, Founder, Zentag AI,...,