She Converts Studies 8,107 Meta Ads To Answer“Is UGC Still Worth It?” And Finds 70% Of Long-Running Ads Are Video

MENAFN - GetNews)"Chart from She Converts' October 2026 Meta Ad Library study showing the share of video ads still running 90 days after launch, by type of opening hook. Education and FAQ-style openers lasted longest (94%), followed by offer-led (83%) and personal-story openers (80%). Ads with no spoken hook did worst (22%)."UGC ad agency She Converts finds that ads opening with a FAQ-style question lasted longest, and that coaching and local-service brands are nearly 3× as likely as ecommerce brands to keep a video ad running past 90 days.

UNITED STATES - October 22, 2026 - She Converts, a UGC ad agency that produces creator-style video ads for Meta and TikTok, today released a study of 8,107 ads from 120 advertisers in the Meta Ad Library, built to answer a question brands keep asking: is UGC still worth it in 2026?

The short answer from the data is yes, for video that talks to the buyer. Most published ad-longevity studies look only at ecommerce brands. In this one, 60% of the advertisers come from outside ecommerce: coaching and info products, local and home services, apps and SaaS, and finance.

Key findings:



70% of ads still running after 90+ days are video. Outside ecommerce the figure rises to 77%.

46% of long-running video ads feature a person talking to camera. That's out of 142 creatives that had run 90 days or more.

FAQ-style openers lasted longest. 94% of ads that opened by answering a common question were still running at 90 days, followed by offer- or price-led openers (83%) and personal-story openers (80%).

Talking-to-camera ads start strongest but fade. Up to 89% reach 30 days, but only about half of selfie-style ads reach 180 days. Brands that rely on one hero ad run out of creative.

Ecommerce rotates creative fastest. Only 18% of ecommerce brands' active video ads were 90+ days old, compared with 55% for coaching and info brands and 51% for local services. Long-running ads run a little longer. The median length was 38 seconds for ads running 90+ days, against 33 seconds for ads under 30 days.



“Brands ask us whether UGC is still worth it, and they ask what it costs,” said Drew Dowd, COO and Head of Delivery at She Converts.“The data says the format works, but no single ad lasts forever. The brands that win keep testing new hooks and new variations every few weeks. That's why we build ads in batches rather than one at a time.”

She Converts delivers 20 UGC ad variations in 7 days, starting at $3,000 with no retainer, for brands running ads on Meta and TikTok. The company works with ecommerce, coaching, local-service, SaaS and finance brands across the United States.

The full study, including methodology, survival rates at 30, 60, 90 and 180 days, and a free downloadable dataset of 365 classified ads, is available at .

Methodology:

Data was collected from the Meta Ad Library (US delivery) on October 20, 2026. The sample covers 120 advertisers and 8,107 ads: 4,973 active ads plus 3,134 ads from launch cohorts that include stopped ads. 365 distinct video creatives were hand-classified by format and opening hook.

Full method:

About She Converts

She Converts is a UGC ad agency that produces creator-style video ads for brands advertising on Meta and TikTok. Clients receive 20 ad variations in 7 days, built to test hooks and angles quickly, and run them from their own ad accounts. Learn more at .