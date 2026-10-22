QREC Honours Season Leaders At Glitzy Awards Ceremony

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) hosted a spectacular awards ceremony, honouring the leading owners, trainers, jockeys and horses of the 2025/2026 racing season, ranked according to the prize money they earned.

The ceremony was attended by QREC Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah, Deputy CEO and Director of Support Services Ahmed AmanAlla al-Sheebani and Racing Manager Abdulla al-Kubaisi, alongside the award recipients representing owners, trainers, jockeys, sponsors and media organisations.

One of the ceremony's most memorable highlights was a special tribute film honouring the late HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani. The tribute marked a particularly significant moment in the evening, reflecting the fact that horse racing in Qatar is far more than a sport. It is a fundamental part of the nation's identity and a cherished heritage passed down through generations.

The prominent position Qatari horse racing enjoys on the international stage today is the fruit of wise and visionary leadership, enduring passion and a deep love for the Purebred Arabian horse. QREC therefore took the opportunity to express its profound appreciation and gratitude to the leader who laid the foundations of this rich sporting legacy, championed Qatar's equestrian traditions and inspired generations of Qataris to strive for excellence. The ceremony also featured speeches by the QREC chairman and al-Sheebani, who reflected on QREC's progress over the past season and the scale of its achievements.

In a touching gesture of remembrance and appreciation, QREC paid tribute to the late veteran sports journalist Fayez Abdel Hady, who passed away just days before the ceremony. Over several decades, he played a prominent role in covering QREC's activities and reporting on the major events and milestones that marked its development throughout its history. The ceremony honoured his memory with deep respect and gratitude, recognising his distinguished contribution to horse racing and equestrian journalism in Qatar.

Wathnan Racing topped the owners' standings following an outstanding season of impressive results and victories, from the opening race meeting to the final fixture. Among Qatari non-sheikh owners, Al Wasmiyah Farm claimed the leading owner award while Jassim al-Ghazali headed the trainers' rankings based on handicap ratings. Hamad Ahmed al-Malki al-Jehani took the honours as leading Qatari trainer.

Marco Casamento was named leading jockey, with Faleh Bughnaim taking the leading Qatari jockey award. Salman Fahad al-Hajri was recognised as the leading Qatari apprentice jockey.

Among the horses ranked by prize money earned in their respective categories, Wathnan Racing's Lippo de Carrere topped the Purebred Arabian standings, with Chdia, in the same ownership, taking the leading mare honours. Alhaarith, owned by Al Wasmiya Farm, headed the four-year-old Purebred Arabian colts' rankings while Geina, representing Dukhan Racing, was the leading four-year-old Purebred Arabian filly.

Zah'ran Al Shahania, owned by North Racing, topped the locally bred Purebred Arabian horse rankings while Wathnan Racing's Razika claimed the leading mare honours. Hay'er Al Shahania, owned by Mansour bin Mesfer al-Shahwani, headed the standings for locally bred four-year-old Purebred Arabian colts, with Grace Secret, representing Umm Al-Shukhut Farm, taking the corresponding fillies' title.

In the remaining categories, also determined by prize money earned, Wathnan Racing's Make Me King was named leading Thoroughbred horse while Warming, owned by Khalid Ghanem Mohammed Rabiah al-Kuwari, topped the Thoroughbred mares' standings. Basalt, owned by Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud, claimed the leading four-year-old Thoroughbred colt award while Bint Mohaather, representing Al-Jeryan Stud, took the corresponding fillies' honours.

Among the three-year-olds, August George, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, was the leading Thoroughbred colt while Rose of Spain, owned by Osama Omar Ismail al-Dafa, secured the leading filly title. Al Faisal, representing Al-Emadi Racing, was named leading locally bred Thoroughbred horse.

Wathnan Racing completed a clean sweep of the remaining locally bred Thoroughbred categories, with Doha Bu Thaila topping the mares' standings, Best Way and War Lady, both owned by Wathnan Racing, claimed the leading locally bred four-year-old Thoroughbred colt and filly titles respectively. The ceremony also recognised the QREC's sponsors and partners, whose support has contributed to the significant progress made in horse racing, as well as media organisations whose coverage highlighted the advances achieved during the season.

QREC jockeys Wathnan Racing