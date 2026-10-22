Qatar To Host The Final Three Matches Of The FIFA Intercontinental Cup For Third Straight Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is set to host the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup for the third consecutive year, bringing together some of the world's greatest football clubs to compete in the 2026 edition in December.

The annual competition will crown the best club in world football for 2026, with teams vying for the FIFA Derby of the Americas, FIFA Challenger Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup trophies. Matches will take place on December 9, 12 and 16.

Qatar has successfully hosted the annual club showpiece four times before, in its previous format in 2019 and 2020, and in its new format in 2024 and 2025, welcoming continental champions including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Al Ahly and Flamengo.

In 2025, PSG were crowned champions in front of 42,150 spectators at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. The European giants return to Qatar with a direct place in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 Final, after defending the UEFA Champions League title in 2025-26.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, LOC Chairman and Minister of Sports and Youth of Qatar, said:“Once again, the world will unite in Qatar for a spectacular celebration of football, as we welcome continental champions for the third consecutive year. We are proud to build on the success of the previous two editions, as we get ready to deliver yet another successful FIFA Intercontinental Cup. This tournament will once again reflect Qatar's organisational excellence and expertise as well as the legacy of our world-class sporting infrastructure that have established the nation as a leading sports destination.”

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is part of an exciting football season in the country, which includes the second of five consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, taking place from November 19 to December 13.

Tournament venues for the final three matches will be connected seamlessly to public transport and will offer a barrier-free experience to disabled fans. For all tournament-related updates, follow @RoadtoQatar on all major social media platforms.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 matches include:

Match 1: FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Play-off 2026 | Wednesday, August 26, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

AFC Champions League winners Al Ahli FC beat OFC Champions League winners Auckland FC 1-0

Match 2: FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup 2026 | Saturday, September 19, Pretoria, South Africa

CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns FC beat Al Ahli FC 2-1

Match 3: FIFA Derby of the Americas 2026 | Wednesday, December 9, Doha, Qatar

CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 winners vs Concacaf Champions Cup winners Toluca FC

Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

Match 4: FIFA Challenger Cup 2026 | Saturday, December 12, Doha, Qatar

M3 winner v Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Venue: Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

Match 5: FIFA Intercontinental Cup final | Wednesday, December 16, Doha, Qatar

UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain vs M4 winner

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Intercontinental Cup Football Paris Saint-Germain