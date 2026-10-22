Huawei Honors Jordanian Students At 20252026 ICT Competition Ceremony In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra)-- Huawei Jordan held the closing and awards ceremony of the Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026 in Amman, under the patronage of Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah, recognizing the achievements of Jordanian students in information and communications technology (ICT).

The ceremony brought together senior government officials, university presidents, faculty members, students, media representatives and stakeholders from the technology sector.

In his opening remarks, Huawei Jordan General Manager Yuan Feng, also known as Martin, underscored the company's commitment to developing digital talent and supporting Jordanian students through partnerships with universities and educational institutions.

A video presentation highlighted the decade-long journey of the Huawei ICT Academy across the Middle East and Central Asia, showcasing its role in developing digital skills and equipping students with the expertise needed to enter the labor market.

The ceremony recognized Jordanian students competing in the Innovation, Cloud, Computing and Network tracks, celebrating their achievements at the national, regional and global levels. Instructors and faculty members were also honored for their mentorship and efforts in preparing students for the competition.

Huawei also recognized student ambassadors from universities across Jordan for their role in connecting their peers with learning opportunities and promoting participation in technology initiatives on campus.

In closing, Huawei reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting Jordan's education sector through the Huawei ICT Academy, the ICT Competition and continued cooperation with universities to equip young people with the skills needed to contribute to the digital economy.

//Petra// MF