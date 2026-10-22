Orange Jordan Organizes Three Networking Meetups To Support Startups Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) Orange Jordan has organized three regional networking meetups across the Kingdom under the Private Sector Access to Support Startups (PASS) programme, aiming to strengthen Jordan's entrepreneurial ecosystem and connect 130 entrepreneurs with investors, private-sector companies, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), business associations, and entrepreneurship support organizations.

Co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU), the initiative seeks to foster cross-sector collaboration and help startups access markets, investment opportunities, and strategic business partnerships.

The networking sessions were held at the Orange Digital Village and Innovation Hub in Amman, as well as at The Platform technology centers in Aqaba and Irbid. The centers operate under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs project, managed by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE) and implemented in partnership with INJAZ. The Amman session also welcomed startups from Karak, expanding their access to key business and industry networks.

The sessions provided participating entrepreneurs and organizations with opportunities to present their activities and engage in direct discussions on market access, business connections, investment, service provision, and potential partnerships. Organizations operating in key sectors, including financial technology and consulting, also held one-on-one meetings with startups.

The meetups complement the PASS programme's tailored training, individual guidance, and mentorship by translating capacity-building efforts into practical business opportunities and stronger market connections.

Orange Jordan said entrepreneurship plays a vital role in economic growth through job creation, innovative solutions, and opportunities for local communities. It added that the private sector can help startups realize their potential by acting as customers, partners, and investors.

Through PASS, entrepreneurs can connect with these stakeholders to better understand market needs, identify business opportunities, and build relationships that support sustainable, long-term growth.

The initiative reflects Orange Jordan's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs across the Kingdom's governorates and helping startups secure customers, attract investors, and establish lasting business partnerships, alongside developing their skills and capabilities.

PASS is implemented in partnership with Orange Jordan, the GIZ-implemented project "Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment" (E4DE), and MoDEE, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union.

//Petra// MF