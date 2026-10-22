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Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Newly Appointed Prime Minister Of Romania

Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Newly Appointed Prime Minister Of Romania


Date: 2026-10-22 02:38:17

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Luca Niculescu on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of Romania, wishing him success in carrying out his duties, and the relations between the two countries further development and growth.

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Gulf Times

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