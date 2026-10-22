Doha Design District Spotlights Technology's Role In Reshaping Design And The Built Environment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Design District, powered by Msheireb Properties, will host a Tech Talk on Tuesday, October 27, bringing together industry experts from Google, Snoonu, Siemens and MEEZA to explore how emerging technologies and digital solutions are reshaping design, creative practices and the built environment.

Moderated by Shaikha Al-Thani, the session will take place in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The discussion will examine the impact of technological advances across sectors, from cloud computing and artificial intelligence to digital platforms and intelligent infrastructure. It will also explore how these developments are opening new possibilities for design, encouraging cross-sector collaboration and shaping more responsive, sustainable and human-centered experiences.

Through its monthly talks series, Doha Design District seeks to foster dialogue across the design and creative industries, bringing together diverse perspectives, promoting knowledge exchange and exploring emerging ideas shaping the future of design.

Doha Design District Msheireb Properties