Doha Design District Spotlights Technology's Role In Reshaping Design And The Built Environment
Moderated by Shaikha Al-Thani, the session will take place in Msheireb Downtown Doha.
The discussion will examine the impact of technological advances across sectors, from cloud computing and artificial intelligence to digital platforms and intelligent infrastructure. It will also explore how these developments are opening new possibilities for design, encouraging cross-sector collaboration and shaping more responsive, sustainable and human-centered experiences.
Through its monthly talks series, Doha Design District seeks to foster dialogue across the design and creative industries, bringing together diverse perspectives, promoting knowledge exchange and exploring emerging ideas shaping the future of design.Doha Design District Msheireb Properties
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment