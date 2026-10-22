Milipol Qatar 2026 Fireworks And Drone Show
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A spectacular fireworks and drone show was held on the sidelines of Milipol Qatar 2026, celebrating its 30th anniversary.
The stunning display lit up the skies over the DECC in West Bay.Milipol Qatar 2026 fireworks and drone show
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