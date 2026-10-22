Merz: Lasting Peace In Ukraine Impossible Without Europe's Participation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this at a press conference following the Berlin Process Leaders' Summit in Montenegro, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We saw the meeting in Oslo this week. A German government representative also took part in it. We want to move this process forward. All participants know that Europe must be at the negotiating table. There will be no lasting peace in Ukraine without Europe," Merz said.

He said Germany supports all diplomatic formats that could help bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end as soon as possible, but any future agreements must take into account the positions of both Ukraine and its European partners.

"We are doing everything we can to end this war as soon as possible. Any negotiation format that serves this goal is welcome. But there will be no lasting solution if it is reached over the heads of Ukrainians or Europeans. This must be a joint effort," the chancellor said.

Czech president: Europe must close“gap” and play more active role in Ukraine peace talks

He said diplomatic consultations would continue in the coming days, including at the level of foreign policy advisors.

"What will happen in the coming days is another meeting at the level of foreign policy advisors. We are using every opportunity for negotiations to end this war as soon as possible," he said.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Oslo with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere also taking part. European representatives also joined the preparatory consultations.

The parties discussed territorial issues, security guarantees and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

On October 21, a meeting took place in St. Petersburg between Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Following the meeting, Witkoff said discussions on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war would continue in the format of trilateral technical-level talks.