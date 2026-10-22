Russia: West Must Lift Sanctions To Restore Ties

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday that the United States and Western Europe must remove all sanctions against Moscow before relations can return to normal.

"But it's impossible to develop relations if we're walking through a minefield and don't know where the explosions will be and where these sanctions will be applied," Grushko stated at the 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul. He claimed that the European Union had imposed 35,000 sanctions targeting Russian individuals and companies and was considering further restrictions on Russian citizens entering the bloc.

Grushko ruled out returning to previous relations with Europe, saying, "A return is simply impossible." "One of the reasons why... is that the world is truly changing. It's not just becoming multipolar-it's already become multipolar, and the challenge is how to structure it politically and legally. States' interests are shifting in other directions," he added.