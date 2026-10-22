Divna Haslam

Associate Professor & Clinical Psychologist, The University of Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr Haslam is an Associate Professor and clinical psychologist at the University of Queensland and the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research in the field of child adversity and mental health.

Her work aims to ensure all children have the opportunity to be raised in the loving, safe, violence-free homes they need to thrive in childhood and across life. Her research spans early childhood adversity and maltreatment, child and youth mental health and parenting. She is co-leading the Young Minds: Our Future (YMOF) the third Australian survey of child and adolescent mental health and wellbeing on behalf of the Australian government. This study will provide updated national data on the prevalence and impact of mental health disorders in children and adolescents.

In 2023, she was a ministerial appointee to the Queensland Child Death Review Board tasked with providing systems-wide recommendations to the government to improve child safety and wellbeing. In 2024, she was appointed to the WHO Violence Against Children Estimates international advisory board. In 2025, she was on the board that conducted the In Plain Sight Qld Government review into Systems Responses to Child Sexual Abuse which lead to legislative change in QLD. She is a Director of the Parenting and Family Research Alliance and an associate editor of the Australian Journal of Social Issues.

As an academic, she has published >100 research outputs, peer-reviewed papers and government reports, and received >14 million in research funding. She is a sought after speaker and frequently engages in science communication via the media.

2024–present Associate Professor, University of Queensland

2009 The University of Queensland, PhD Clinical Psychology



Australian Psychological Society

APS Clinical College Parenting and Family Research Alliance

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships