Bashi Kumar-Hazard
- Lecturer, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Solicitor registered to practice 2001 (NSW/High Court), specialising in consumer and competition law; human rights
B Eco/LLB Hons I from University of Sydney
PhD (USyd): Anti-competitive conduct in Maternity Health Services
Academic, University of Sydney Law School
- 2021–present Lecturer, University of Sydney
- 2000 University of Sydney, B Eco/LLB Hons I
- 2020 Birthing Outside the System: The Canary in the Coalmine, Routledge 2020 How COVID-19 Highlights an Ongoing Pandemic of Neglect and Oppression When It Comes to Women's Reproductive Rights, Journal of Law and Medicine 2003 Power versus privilege: the implications of Daniels v ACCC, Australian Business Law Review 1999 Brown v. The Classification Review Board: Robin Hood or Rebel without a, Sydney Law Review
- Law Society NSW Law Council of Australia, Business Law Section
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment