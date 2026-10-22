Failed Attack On Illinois Temple Spotlights Anti‐Hindu Hate In US

MENAFN - Asia Times) Lawmakers are calling for a failed attack on the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora, Illinois, to be investigated as a hate crime.

On October 11, 2026, as hundreds of Hindu worshippers gathered for the first day of Navaratri, a celebrationover nine nights href=""> of the divine feminine, a 19-year-old man traveled to the Hindu temple, armed with a rifle and body armor, according to prosecutors. A jammed gun and a tip from the suspect's co-worker prevented a massacre. Authorities located a manifesto written by the suspect espousing white supremacist views.

US Congressmen Ro Khanna, a Democrat, and Rich McCormick, a Republican, warned in a letter to the FBI and DOJ that this plot“did not emerge in isolation.” They pointed to a broader rise in hostility toward Hindu Americans and Indian Americans. A 2026 Carnegie Endowment survey found that 1 in 4 Indian American adults reported having been addressed with racial or ethnic or religious slurs since the start of 2025.

In September 2026, Bo French, a Texas Republican candidate for state office, posted a photo of a University of Texas at Austin football game – a photo that has been viewed 54 million times. Referring to the Indian American students centered in the photo, he claimed that“the problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.” French's post provoked social media responses calling for violence against Indians and desecration of Hindu temples.

French's post said nothing about religion, yet the responses it provoked took aim at Hindu temples. As a professor of Hindu studies, I argue that this is because anti-Indian and anti-Hindu hate in the United States are deeply intertwined. Some of this hostility targets the Hindu worship of deities through sacred images, and it draws on a history of prejudice portraying Hindus as idolaters. This hate is amplified on the same online platforms that spread racial hostility.

The demonization of Hindu worship

In Hindu temples, worship is centered on“murtis,” or consecrated images in which the deity is understood to be present. These temples and images have become frequent objects of online abuse.