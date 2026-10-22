YRD INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Yiren Digital Ltd. Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Yiren Digital Ltd. (“Yiren” or the“Company”) (NYSE: YRD) complied with federal securities laws. On October 12, 2026, Yiren announced that it had become aware of a police notice“stating that Mr. Ning Tang, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had been subject to criminal compulsory measures in connection with an investigation involving certain affiliates of the Company's controlling shareholder.” On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Yiren stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



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Corey Holzer, Esq.

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