Foundation For Sarcoidosis Research Welcomes Nine New Members To The FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance (FSR-GSCA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The FSR-GSCA unites 55 leading clinics worldwide in a powerful, shared commitment to advancing research, transforming patient care, and accelerating progress toward a cure

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) proudly announces the addition of nine institutions to the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance (FSR-GSCA), bringing the Alliance to 55 members strong. The new members – AdventHealth Orlando, Avicenne University Hospital in Paris, France, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Duke University, Montefiore Einstein, UCI Health, the University of Virginia and the University of Texas at Austin – bring additional expertise and experience to this extraordinary collaborative network of clinicians, researchers, patients, and care partners.

The FSR-GSCA is a global network of leading sarcoidosis clinics and hospitals committed to advancing research, strengthening clinician engagement, and improving care for people living with sarcoidosis. Members gain access to innovative clinical tools, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, development of the largest cross-institute longitudinal registry on multi-organ sarcoidosis, and shared resources that support evidence-based, patient-centered care.

Since its launch in 2022, the FSR-GSCA has united institutions committed to clinician education, patient engagement, and improved care delivery. To date, FSR has provided more than $4.5 million to Alliance members through research grants, special projects focused on improving clinical care, and advisory and membership support.

With the addition of Avicenne University Hospital in Paris, France, FSR continues to expand its international footprint.“We are delighted to join the Alliance and look forward to strengthening collaboration across borders to share expertise and improve sarcoidosis care worldwide,” said Drs. Florence Jeny and Hilario Nunes of Avicenne University Hospital.

FSR was pleased to welcome back The University of Virginia, initially a Founding Member of the FSR-GSCA, as we expand our research efforts and programs in rural health and veteran support outreach.

“We are thrilled to be rejoining the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and look forward to once again collaborating with this growing network to advance sarcoidosis research and deliver the highest quality care for our patients,” said Dr. Catherine Bonham of the University of Virginia.

FSR was honored that two clinicians - Dr. Debabrata Bandyopadhyay at AdventHealth Orlando and Dr. Mehdi (Matt) Mirsaeidi at the University of Texas at Austin - who previously participated in the FSR-GSCA while at other institutions, brought the power of this program to new institutions they recently joined, strengthening the reach and impact for sarcoidosis patients in their new communities.

“55 leading clinics. One global alliance. One shared mission. Each institution that joins builds on uniting the world's leading sarcoidosis experts to break down barriers, accelerate discoveries and redefine what is possible in sarcoidosis care and research,” said Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR.

Hospitals and clinics interested in learning more and joining the FSR-GSCA can visit stopsarcoidosis.org/global-clinic-alliance or reach out to us at ...







About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS) is an inflammatory disease of unknown causes characterized by the formation of granulomas-tiny clumps of inflammatory cells-in one or more organs of the body. Sarcoidosis affects the lungs in approximately 90% of cases, but it can affect almost any organ in the body and in more advanced or chronic cases can impact multiple organs at the same time. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Established in 2000, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $10 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit .

For more information or to schedule an interview, please reach out to:

Cathi Davis, FSR Communications and Marketing Director, 312-341-0500, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at