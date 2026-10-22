Healthcare Stocks Rushing Higher, With Oncology Push, Breakout Test, And Lilly's Next Growth Chapter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) - Healthcare stocks are presenting investors with a mix of pharmaceutical growth stories and catalysts. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is drawing renewed attention to its oncology pipeline, while NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) is combining brain-cancer research developments with a closely watched technical rebound. Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is approaching another earnings test as a supplier to the life-sciences industry, and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) continues to build on its strong drug portfolio with encouraging pediatric clinical data.

Oncology Progress Reignites Interest as Pfizer Looks Beyond Established Portfolio

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is attracting renewed investor attention as its oncology pipeline becomes a more prominent part of the company's growth narrative. Shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.36, following a period of increased interest in elranatamab, marketed as Elrexfio, and the drug's potential role in treating multiple myeloma. Recent Phase 3 MAGNETISMM program developments have brought renewed focus to progression-free survival data and the possibility of expanding treatment into earlier lines of care, subject to the relevant regulatory process.

The broader challenge for Pfizer is rebuilding durable growth while navigating patent expirations, competitive pressures and changing demand across its established portfolio. Oncology is a strategically important part of that effort because successful clinical programs can create opportunities for new indications, longer commercial lifecycles and stronger product sales. Still, promising data do not automatically translate into regulatory approval or commercial success.

NeOnc Tests the $3 Level as Brain-Cancer Milestones and Short Interest Draw Attention

NeOnc (NASDAQ: NTHI) is entering a high-visibility period as its investigational brain-cancer programs, international expansion and improving technical indicators converge. The company is scheduled to appear on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business Network on Sunday, October 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET. CEO Amir F. Heshmatpour and Chief Scientific Officer Thomas Chen, MD, PhD, are expected to discuss NEO100 and the challenge of delivering potential therapies to brain tumors across the protective blood-brain barrier.

The international story has also advanced. NeOnc announced an MOU with Abu Dhabi's Department of Health covering proposed scientific exchange, specialist training, real-world evidence and assessment of possible clinical research opportunities. The company also reported that two children in Abu Dhabi are receiving investigational NEO100 through its Compassionate Care program, with a third expected to join. Separately, NeOnc reported that treating physicians observed a critically ill three-year-old boy breathing independently and beginning to move his legs after treatment began.

The technical setup is adding a trading dimension to the story, with the daily MACD histogram turning positive. The stock has moved above $3.00 and the next levels to monitor are the $3.30–$3.40 zone, where previous trading activity intersects with the declining 50-day EMA near $3.38, followed by $3.50.

Reported short interest increased from 522,311 shares on September 15 to 757,739 on September 30, a rise of approximately 45.1%. The October 21 snapshot showed roughly 98,900 shares traded against a displayed 60-day average near 208,500. The analyst targets are $13, $15, $20 and $20, averaging $17; and the next major scheduled catalyst is the November 17 FDA meeting concerning NEO212's proposed Phase 2 study design and potential regulatory pathways.

Life-Sciences Supplier Approaches an Earnings Test After a Strong Recovery

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) supplies specialized materials, chemicals, consumables and services to biopharmaceutical manufacturers, laboratories and advanced-technology industries. The company's shares set a new 52-week high of $17.45, extending a recovery from earlier lows. Its position in the life-sciences supply chain gives investors a different way to assess the healthcare sector: rather than betting on one drug candidate, shareholders gain exposure to the materials and services that support research, development and manufacturing across multiple customers.

Avantor's second-quarter 2026 results provide a useful fundamental baseline. Net sales reached approximately $1.69 billion, up 0.5% year over year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $0.21, ahead of the cited analyst consensus of $0.19. The company also reported $142.8 million in free cash flow and used $112.1 million to repay debt. CEO Emmanuel Ligner said the company's“Revival program is strengthening how we serve our customers, leading to improved business performance.” The results showed progress, although organic revenue declined 0.4% and net income fell compared with the prior-year quarter.

The next catalyst is the company's scheduled third-quarter earnings report, expected before the market opens on October 28. Analysts cited in recent coverage expected revenue of approximately $1.64 billion and earnings per share near $0.21.

Lilly's Clinical Wins Add Another Layer to Its High-Growth Pharmaceutical Story

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) remains one of the pharmaceutical industry's most closely watched growth companies, supported by strong investor interest in its diabetes and obesity portfolio. Shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,321.21. Mounjaro and Zepbound have helped place Lilly at the center of the expanding market for GLP-1-based treatments, while the company's broader pipeline provides additional opportunities across immunology, oncology and other therapeutic areas.

A recent clinical development adds to the narrative. On October 19, Lilly announced positive one-year Phase 3 SHINE-2 results for Omvoh in children and adolescents aged 6–17 with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The company reported that 81% of patients achieved clinical response at Week 12 and that 50% of those responders achieved clinical remission at Week 52, meeting the study's primary endpoint. Lilly plans to submit the data to regulators to support a potential pediatric label expansion.

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Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

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