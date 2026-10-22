The Mommy Archives To Host NYC Family Dance Party Benefiting Single Moms Of Brooklyn

The Mommy Archives Family Dance Party takes place November 8 at Moxy Williamsburg, bringing together NYC parents and children for an afternoon of music, dancing, and family-friendly activities benefiting Single Moms of Brooklyn.

Moms connect and build meaningful friendships at a Mahjong event hosted by The Mommy Archives, bringing NYC parents together through community and shared experiences.

The official logo of The Mommy Archives, an NYC parent community connecting families through events, resources, and meaningful community connections.

The November 8 event brings 200+ NYC parents and children together to benefit Single Moms of Brooklyn, with a $5,000 Nuna donation to Room to Grow.

- Writing Jules Ferdowsi, Founder of The Mommy ArchivesNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mommy Archives to Bring NYC Families Together for a Family Dance Party Supporting Single Moms of BrooklynNuna to Donate $5,000 in Products to Room to Grow, With Moxy Williamsburg Serving as Venue Partner for the November 8 Community EventThis November, The Mommy Archives is bringing NYC families together for an afternoon of dancing, connection, and giving back, with a shared goal of supporting families who need it most.On Sunday, November 8, from 3–6 PM, The Mommy Archives will host a Family Dance Party at Moxy Williamsburg, bringing together more than 200 NYC parents and children for an afternoon of music, dancing, and family-friendly activities. Net proceeds from the event will benefit Single Moms of Brooklyn, while family brand Nuna will donate $5,000 worth of products to Room to Grow. Moxy Williamsburg is supporting the event as its venue partner.The event reflects The Mommy Archives' broader mission of building community for NYC parents while creating opportunities to support organizations serving families across the city. Rooted in founder Jules Ferdowsi's own experience as a solo parent, the event brings that mission full circle by giving back to organizations that support families through challenging times.Single Moms of Brooklyn (SMOB) supports single mothers through community, emotional support, and resources. Room to Grow is a nonprofit working with families experiencing poverty during the critical first three years of a child's life. Both organizations have played a meaningful role in Ferdowsi's journey as a solo parent.“I wanted this event to be more than just a fun afternoon for families,” said Ferdowsi.“Community is at the heart of everything we do at The Mommy Archives, and I know firsthand how important it is for parents to have a community they can turn to. It was important to me that bringing families together could also directly support other parents and children. Single Moms of Brooklyn is especially meaningful to me personally as a member of the organization, and I'm excited to be able to give back to a community that has meant so much to me.”In addition to raising funds for Single Moms of Brooklyn through ticket sales, The Mommy Archives is partnering with Nuna, which will make a $5,000 product donation to Room to Grow, extending the event's impact to families beyond those attending.Moxy Williamsburg is supporting the event as the venue partner, welcoming NYC families to its Bar Bedford Garden for the afternoon. Activities will include a DJ, photo booth, face painting, crafts, glitter tattoos, games, and other family-friendly entertainment.The Family Dance Party is designed to bring families together in a joyful setting while turning that community gathering into tangible support for organizations serving parents and children.EVENT DETAILSThe Mommy Archives Family Dance PartyDate: Sunday, November 8, 2026Time: 3–6 PMLocation: Moxy Williamsburg - Bar Bedford GardenBeneficiary: Net proceeds benefit Single Moms of BrooklynAdditional Donation: Nuna will donate $5,000 worth of products to Room to GrowVenue Partner: Moxy WilliamsburgTickets:ABOUT THE MOMMY ARCHIVESThe Mommy Archives is an NYC parent community founded by Jules Ferdowsi with a mission to help families build meaningful connections and discover resources, events, and community in New York City.Today, The Mommy Archives connects more than 4,400 NYC families, with a growing community across Instagram, WhatsApp, and its newsletter. Through free community events, family programming, partnerships, and curated resources, The Mommy Archives works to make NYC parenting feel more connected and less isolating.Parenting doesn't have to be done alone.MEDIA CONTACTJules FerdowsiFounder | The Mommy Archives...Instagram:Website:

Jules Ferdowsi

The Mommy Archives

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The Mommy Archives to Host NYC Family Dance Party Benefiting Single Moms of Brooklyn News Provided By The Mommy Archives October 22, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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