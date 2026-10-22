Digitad Launches Chatgpt Ads Services, Unlocking New Advertising Opportunities For Canadian Businesses

Digitad is a renowned Montreal-based performance marketing agency.

Digitad is bringing its performance marketing expertise to ChatGPT Ads, helping Canadian businesses reach more potential customers.

- Jean-Simon Laflamme-Roy, Digital Media Team LeadMONTREAL, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digitad is bringing its performance marketing expertise to ChatGPT Ads, helping Canadian businesses reach potential customers as they explore products, compare solutions and make purchasing decisions through AI-powered conversations. The new offering combines contextual advertising strategies, campaign management, creative development and conversion tracking to turn this emerging advertising channel into measurable business opportunities.Digitad, a Montreal-based digital marketing agency focused on performance, has launched its ChatGPT Ads services, expanding its paid media offering into conversational advertising. Unlike traditional keyword-based search ads, ChatGPT's sponsored placements can appear alongside relevant conversations, reaching potential customers as they express needs, compare solutions and consider purchases.The brand new services from Digitad's ChatGPT Ads agency help businesses navigate this shift through context hints describing their offers, audiences and relevant conversational scenarios. Combined with tailored creatives, campaign management and conversion tracking, this approach helps advertisers explore opportunities within AI-assisted customer journeys.But this new channel raises important questions: Which conversations offer genuine commercial potential? How can businesses make their ads relevant without disrupting the experience? And how can they measure actual business impact beyond clicks and impressions?“For years, media buying was limited to keyword targeting and socio-demographic audience segments. With ChatGPT Ads, the game changes: the key is a deep understanding of user search intent and conversational context. That's a major strategic shift. At Digitad, our job is to help brands detect high-value intent signals and convert them into media opportunities. We translate these insights into high-performing, measurable campaigns that continuously optimize over time.” - Thomas Joachim, Performance Director at DigitadFor businesses all around Canada, the challenge is no longer simply entering a new advertising channel. It's turning conversational relevance into measurable opportunities through the right strategy, creative approach and performance data.Inside Digitad's New ChatGPT Ads OfferingDigitad's new offering covers the entire advertising process, from initial strategy to campaign optimization. Rather than applying the same setup used for conventional paid search campaigns, the agency adapts its approach to the specific mechanics of advertising within ChatGPT.Digitad's services include several key components, such as:Campaign strategy and planning: Assessing business objectives, target audiences, advertising opportunities and budget requirements before developing a tailored campaign structureContextual advertising: Creating context hints that describe the advertiser's products, services and relevant conversational scenarios to help inform ad matchingAd creation and campaign setup: Developing headlines, descriptions, calls to action and creative variations, while configuring advertising accounts, ad groups and campaign settingsConversion tracking and performance optimization: Implementing measurement tools, monitoring campaign performance and refining ads, budgets and strategies based on collected dataFor e-commerce businesses, Digitad can also support product catalogue integration, allowing advertisers to connect product information, such as descriptions and pricing, to compatible advertising formatsThe agency's approach is designed to account for the differences between traditional search advertising and conversational placements, while preserving the strategic planning and performance monitoring businesses expect from established paid media campaigns.From Conversational Intent to Measurable PerformanceAs a PPC agency in Montreal, Digitad follows a five-stage process to bring campaigns from business objectives to evidence-based optimization:Frame the strategyIdentify relevant conversational contextsCreate distinct adsDeploy with trackingRefine what performsIn OpenAI Ads Manager, the team configures campaign groups, bids and budgets, then measures priority actions through tools such as the OpenAI Pixel, Conversions API and UTM parameters where appropriate.Rather than treating every click as a successful site visit, the agency examines arrival rate, comparing paid clicks with visits actually recorded on landing pages. It also accounts for OpenAI's post-impression attribution when interpreting reported conversions, alongside leads, purchases and other business outcomes. These checks matter especially while reliable cross-advertiser benchmarks remain limited.“A launch gives us data, not a verdict. We look at whether paid clicks become real visits, whether the actions attributed to a campaign match what the business is seeing, and which creative or bidding changes are actually worth testing. Only then can we decide where more budget makes sense.” - Jean-Simon Laflamme-Roy, Digital Media Team Lead & Senior SEM and Social Ads Strategist at DigitadFor advertisers, the result is a testing process informed by their own performance and existing paid media channels, not an assumption that a new placement will automatically produce a return.A New Channel Worth Testing, Not a One-Size-Fits-All SolutionThe potential goes beyond simple reach. In July 2026, Adobe found that visitors referred from AI sources to U.S. retail websites converted 60% better than non-AI traffic. This is a broader AI-referral finding, not a benchmark for ChatGPT Ads or evidence that sponsored campaigns will achieve the same result. It nevertheless points to the value of understanding how purchase consideration develops in AI-assisted experiences.Digitad evaluates whether a business's offer, target market, advertising eligibility, test budget, landing-page quality and sales cycle make ChatGPT Ads a sensible addition to its media mix.“While ChatGPT Ads represent a major new opportunity, our responsibility is to make this technology accessible without overselling it. We want businesses to know exactly what they are testing with these conversational placements, what success would look like and when the data is strong enough to justify the next step. That combination of expertise and transparency is central to how Digitad approaches this launch.” - Alexandre Corbasson, Co-founder, Associate & CEO at DigitadThe agency also treats the channel as a potential complement to Google Ads and Meta Ads, rather than recommending that advertisers shift spending away from proven campaigns simply because the format is new.ChatGPT Ads Services Now AvailableDigitad's ChatGPT Ads services are now available to businesses across Canada, France and the United States.Looking to explore advertising opportunities on the platform?Digitad also offers free, personalized assessments to help businesses evaluate their advertising potential on ChatGPT and determine whether the platform is a good fit for their objectives, audience and budget. Companies interested in launching or evaluating their first campaigns can learn more about Digitad's approach, campaign management services and available support through its ChatGPT Ads agency page.About DigitadDigitad is a digital performance agency based in Montreal. Its experts specialize in 360° strategies, including ChatGPT Ads, SEO & GEO, SEM, social media advertising & content, website creation and data analytics. Acting as an externalized web marketing department, the agency's mission is to make high-level digital marketing accessible and transparent for SMEs. Digitad's team combines technical expertise with a human-centric approach, focusing on data-driven results and AI implementation for productivity. With over 800 clients, its key role in the Intégral collective is defined by its commitment towards generating sustainable growth and measurable pride for its business partners.Media ContactAlexandre CorbassonCo-founder, Associate & CEODigitad...ners...(438) 601-47165605 Avenue de Gaspé Suite 703, Montréal, QC H2T 2A4

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Digitad Launches ChatGPT Ads Services, Unlocking New Advertising Opportunities for Canadian Businesses News Provided By Digitad Inc October 22, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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