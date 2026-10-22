Trainingpros Wins First Place AXIS Award For Customer Service Training Program

TrainingPros is a Top 20 International Custom Content Company for Learning and Development (L&D)

TrainingPros Wins First Place AXIS Award

Award-winning customer service training for a national real estate company delivered measurable improvements in customer satisfaction and performance.

- Leigh Anne Lankford

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrainingPros, a nationally recognized provider of learning and development consulting talent, has earned a First-Place AXIS Award in the Career & Leadership Growth category, announced September 30, 2026. The award recognizes a customer service training program developed for a national residential real estate company that delivered measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, employee performance, and operational efficiency.

The award-winning program addressed a common business challenge: helping frontline employees manage difficult customer interactions while maintaining professionalism, empathy, and confidence. Escalated customer conversations were contributing to longer resolution times, additional calls, and increased employee stress.

The organization sought a training solution that would help employees in customer service, leasing, and property management roles develop stronger communication, conflict resolution, and de-escalation skills.

TrainingPros supported the development of an interactive, four-hour, instructor-led customer service workshop built around three critical competency areas: communication and interpersonal skills, customer service and relationship building, and de-escalation and conflict management.

Rather than relying primarily on presentations, the program incorporated realistic customer scenarios, recorded call reviews, facilitated discussions, and role-playing exercises. Participants practiced managing emotionally charged conversations, recognizing customer concerns, and guiding interactions toward productive resolutions.

A particularly valuable component involved root cause analysis. Participants learned to identify the underlying issues driving customer frustration, enabling them to address problems more effectively rather than simply responding to the immediate conflict.

The program also extended learning beyond the workshop through manager coaching playbooks, call review trackers, and structured follow-up activities. These resources provided supervisors with tools to reinforce new behaviors and support employees as they applied their skills on the job.

The First Place AXIS Award recognizes the program's approach to strengthening employee capabilities while addressing business challenges.

The combination of realistic skills practice, manager reinforcement, and performance measurement helped connect the training investment to outcomes that mattered to the organization.

For TrainingPros, the award reinforces the value of experienced learning and development consultants who understand how to connect instructional design decisions to business needs.

Through its nationwide network of L&D professionals, TrainingPros helps organizations find the specialized expertise needed to design, develop, and implement learning initiatives that improve employee performance and support organizational goals.

About TrainingPros

Founded in 1997, TrainingPros is a certified woman-owned learning and development staffing company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. TrainingPros connects organizations with experienced L&D consultants specializing in instructional design, eLearning development, facilitation, learning strategy, learning technologies, and other talent development services. Its Relationship Managers are experienced learning and development practitioners who understand client needs and connect organizations with qualified consulting talent.

For more information, visit .

Leigh Anne Lankford

TrainingPros

+1 866-659-7767

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TrainingPros Wins First Place AXIS Award for Customer Service Training Program News Provided By TrainingPros October 22, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Telecommunications



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