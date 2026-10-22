Delaware Home Improvements Named Contractor Of The Year For Quality Residential Remodeling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With more than a decade in business, the Harbeson-based company brings high-end craftsmanship and personalized service to Sussex County and the Delaware beaches

DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delaware Home Improvements has been named Contractor of the Year in the General Contractors category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. Based on 70 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating, the recognition highlights the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship and the homeowner experience.

With more than a decade in business, Delaware Home Improvements serves homeowners throughout Sussex County and the Delaware beaches, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Milton, Harbeson and Dewey Beach. The fully licensed and insured company specializes in high-end basement renovations, bathroom remodels, bonus rooms and complete home transformations, with custom additions, decks and outdoor living spaces rounding out its services.

Its approach pairs thoughtful design with careful execution. Basement projects turn underused square footage into inviting entertainment areas, guest accommodations and comfortable living spaces. Bathroom renovations combine refined finishes, custom tilework and practical layouts. Bonus rooms and additions create space for growing families, while whole-home remodels bring kitchens, living areas and architectural details together into a cohesive design.

Across each project, the emphasis is on more than appearance. Material selection, finish details, functional layouts and code-compliant construction work together to create spaces that feel considered, comfortable and built to last. Whether updating a year-round residence or transforming a beach home, the team tailors the work to how its clients live.

“Our goal is to be the go-to remodeling team for Sussex County and the Delaware beaches,” said Randy Rangel, owner of Delaware Home Improvements.“Homeowners trust us with a significant investment, and we take that seriously. We focus on the details, communicate throughout the project and deliver spaces our clients can be proud of. This recognition means a great deal because it reflects their experience working with our team.”

Each renovation begins with a consultation to understand the homeowner's priorities, style and budget. From there, the company develops a detailed scope of work, coordinates material selections and project scheduling, and manages construction through the final walkthrough. Clear expectations and regular communication remain central throughout the process.

About Delaware Home Improvements

Delaware Home Improvements is a fully licensed and insured residential remodeling company based in Harbeson, Delaware. With more than a decade in business, the company specializes in high-end basements, bathrooms, bonus rooms, custom additions and complete home remodels throughout Sussex County and the Delaware beaches. Guided by its commitment to“Where Quality Comes First,” the team combines skilled craftsmanship, thoughtful planning and attentive service to create homes that work beautifully for the people who live in them.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Randy Rangel

Delaware Home Improvements

+1 (302) 222-2865

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Delaware Home Improvements Named Contractor of the Year for Quality Residential Remodeling News Provided By Awardy October 22, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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