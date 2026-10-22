Equator Launches FS 2414 Freestanding Dishwasher With 14-Place Capacity And Third Rack

Equator Appliances Free Standing Dishwasher FS 2414

New 24-inch dishwasher combines flexible freestanding installation, a stainless-steel interior, six wash programs and quiet 47 dBA operation.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances, a Houston-based appliance company established in 1991, has announced the launch of its FS 2414 Freestanding Dishwasher, a new 24-inch model designed to bring full-size dishwashing capacity and versatile cleaning features to kitchens where a conventional built-in installation may not be the preferred option.

Featuring 14 place settings, a three-rack configuration, six specialized wash programs and a corrosion-resistant stainless-steel interior, the FS 2414 combines practical capacity with the flexibility of a freestanding design. The dishwasher is offered in white and stainless-steel finishes.

A Flexible Approach to Modern Kitchen Design

While many full-size dishwashers are designed for permanent integration into kitchen cabinetry, the FS 2414 offers an alternative for households seeking greater flexibility in appliance placement.

Its freestanding configuration, combined with included water inlet and outlet hoses, provides an installation option that does not require the appliance to be built into cabinetry. The 23.6-inch-wide design allows the dishwasher to fit into a range of kitchen layouts, subject to the required plumbing, electrical connections and installation clearances.

The model also addresses a common challenge in household kitchens: accommodating large quantities of dishes, cookware, utensils and glassware without sacrificing organization.

With a capacity of 14 place settings, the FS 2414 features three loading racks, adjustable shelves, foldable tines and an adjustable wine-glass holder. The additional third rack provides dedicated space for smaller kitchen items and utensils, helping make use of the available interior capacity.

Six Wash Programs for Different Cleaning Needs

The FS 2414 offers six specialized wash programs: Daily, Heavy, ECO, Baby, Sanitize and Glass.

These settings allow users to select cycles suited to everyday dishes, heavily soiled cookware, delicate glassware and other household cleaning requirements.

Additional functions include Half Load, Extra Dry, Rinse, Quick, Self Clean and individual rack-selection options. A digital control panel, rinse-aid refill indicator and recessed door handle complement the dishwasher's streamlined exterior.

For households seeking additional cleaning options, the Sanitize program uses high-temperature washing. The appliance also incorporates hot-air and turbo-fan drying technology to support the drying process after washing.

Quiet Operation and Water-Conscious Performance

Operating at a specified noise level of just 47 dBA, the FS 2414 is designed to minimize dishwasher noise in everyday residential environments, including kitchens connected to open-plan living and dining spaces.

According to Equator's product specifications, the dishwasher uses approximately 3.1 gallons of water per wash cycle, providing a water-conscious option for routine dishwashing.

The stainless-steel interior is designed for corrosion resistance and long-term durability. Additional safeguards include a child lock, leak sensor and water-leakage protection system.

Expanding Equator's Kitchen Appliance Portfolio

The introduction of the FS 2414 adds another freestanding option to Equator's dishwasher lineup and reflects the company's continued focus on appliances that combine practical dimensions, flexible installation and functional features.

The dishwasher measures 33.3 inches high, 23.6 inches wide and 23.3 inches deep. It operates on a 120V/60Hz electrical supply and includes a one-year parts-and-labor warranty.

The Equator FS 2414 is featured in the company's online dishwasher collection. Product information, available finishes and purchasing details can be found at .

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator Advanced Appliances develops and markets household appliances designed to address a range of residential needs. Its product portfolio includes laundry appliances, dishwashers, refrigerators, cooking appliances and other home solutions. The company focuses on combining appliance functionality with practical design and installation flexibility.

For more information, visit .

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

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Equator Launches FS 2414 Freestanding Dishwasher With 14-Place Capacity and Third Rack News Provided By Equator Advanced Appliances October 22, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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