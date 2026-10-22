PDS Planning Named To CNBC's 2026 Financial Advisor 100

The PDS Planning Leadership Team includes Jamie Menges, CFP®, CPA, Jimmy Rogers, CFP®, Rita Itsell, and Kurt Brown, CFA®, CFP®

Since 1985, the PDS comprehensive approach considers how each part of your financial life works together, from investments and taxes to estate planning and family goals.

The PDS Planning team of experienced financial advisors and planners brings decades of expertise across retirement planning, investment management, tax strategies, and long-term wealth planning.

Dublin, Ohio-based PDS Planning debuts at No. 66 on CNBC's 2026 Financial Advisor 100, recognizing leading advisory firms nationwide.

- Jamie Menges, CFP®, CPA

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PDS Planning has been named to the 2026 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list, debuting at No. 66 on the annual ranking of financial advisory firms across the country.

CNBC's Financial Advisor 100 combines data analysis and editorial review to evaluate firms. Factors include regulatory and compliance history, years in business, number of employees and investment advisers, assets and accounts under management, and the number of states in which a firm is registered. Firms do not pay for placement.

PDS was listed with 41 years in business, $2.2 billion in assets under management, and 614 accounts.

“Forty-one years is a long time to keep showing up for clients, but longevity only matters if you continue to earn their trust,” said Jamie Menges, CFP®, CPA, President and Shareholder of PDS Planning.“We're proud to be recognized alongside firms from across the country. What makes this especially meaningful to us is that CNBC looks at more than size. Its methodology considers a firm's history, compliance record, team, and reach. Those are all things we have worked to build thoughtfully over time.”

Founded in 1985, PDS Planning has grown while maintaining a focus on comprehensive financial planning and long-term client relationships. The firm's approach brings financial planning and investment management together, with an emphasis on helping clients understand how the different pieces of their financial lives work together. PDS uses a flat-dollar fee structure rather than charging clients based on a percentage of their assets.

“For us, this recognition is less about a number on a list and more about what has been built over four decades,” Menges added.“We inherited a strong foundation, and our responsibility is to keep improving it for our clients and for the next generation of PDS.”

CNBC published the 2026 Financial Advisor 100 on October 8, 2026. Firms do not pay to be considered or included, and CNBC states that placement on the list does not constitute an endorsement of an individual firm or advisor.

View CNBC's 2026 Financial Advisor 100

About PDS Planning

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, PDS Planning is an SEC-registered investment adviser providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management. PDS takes a team-based approach to helping individuals and families understand their financial picture, make informed decisions, and plan confidently for what comes next. The firm uses a transparent, flat-dollar fee structure based on the financial planning work required rather than a percentage of a client's assets.

For more information, visit PDSPlanning.

Disclosure

CNBC Financial Advisor 100: The 2026 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 ranking was published on October 8, 2026. The ranking was created and tabulated by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions using CNBC's proprietary methodology. The 2026 ranking considered information during the applicable ranking period, including regulatory and compliance history, years in business, employees and registered investment advisers, assets and accounts under management, and geographic registration, among other factors. PDS Planning was ranked No. 66 of the 100 firms included.

PDS Planning did not pay compensation to CNBC or AccuPoint Solutions to be considered for or included in the ranking. PDS Planning paid a licensing fee for the right to use the CNBC Financial Advisor 100 name and/or logo in marketing materials. The ranking does not constitute an endorsement of PDS Planning by CNBC, is not an evaluation of investment performance or the quality of advice provided, is not representative of any one client's experience, and is not indicative of future results.

Jamie Menges, CFP®, CPA

PDS Planning

+1 614-481-8449 ext. 1412

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