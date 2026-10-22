Andhra Pradesh Reports 31 Incidents Of Violence, Destruction Of Nomination Papers

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 31 election-related incidents across 13 districts on Thursday during the filing of nominations for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections, including clashes, attacks on candidates and destruction of nomination papers.

Calling the destruction of nomination papers a direct attack on a citizen's right to contest an election, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta warned that those involved in violence and intimidation would face criminal action irrespective of political affiliations.

According to a statement from the DGP's office, 22 incidents involved violence, clashes or public-order disturbances, while nine were separately reported incidents involving the snatching or tearing of nomination papers.

Across the incidents, 16 instances of nomination papers being snatched, torn or destroyed were recorded.

Anantapur reported the highest number of incidents at eight, followed by Annamayya, Kadapa, Prakasam and Tirupati, with three each.

Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai and Palnadu reported two incidents each, while Nellore, Kurnool, Markapuram, Nandyal and Eluru reported one each.

Across the reported incidents, including cases in which nomination papers were destroyed during clashes, there were 16 instances of nomination papers being snatched, torn or destroyed.

Six incidents involved stone-pelting or attacks with stones and sticks.

Four vehicles, including two cars and two motorcycles, were set on fire.

Two residential houses were attacked or damaged, including one that was demolished using an earthmover.

One incident of firing in the air was reported.

A police vehicle escorting candidates was damaged in a stone-pelting incident, and one police Constable sustained a grievous head injury.

Two persons, including a contesting candidate, were reported to be critically injured.

Several people sustained injuries in three clashes, while three incidents involved road blockades, sit-ins or traffic obstructions.

Those targeted included candidates belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), as well as an independent candidate.

"The law makes no distinction between political parties. Every offender, whether associated with the ruling party, the Opposition or any other group, will face the law with equal firmness. No one can claim immunity from criminal action by invoking a party's name," it said.

Sixteen cases, including counter-cases, have been registered, while cases relating to 11 further incidents are being processed.

At least 54 people have been named as accused, and four were apprehended at the spot.

Police used cane charge on three occasions and fired two tear-gas shells to disperse a mob attacking a police vehicle.

The DGP said that CCTV footage, videos and photographs were being examined to identify more accused.

Police have been directed to register pending cases, arrest offenders and strengthen security at sensitive nomination centres.

He said that people can report threats, obstruction or violence immediately by dialling 100 or 112 or contacting the nearest police station.

"Peaceful political participation will receive full police protection. Any attempt to disrupt the nomination process, intimidate candidates or interfere with elections will invite firm enforcement action," he added.

The DGP made it clear that the police will deal firmly and impartially with every attempt to disrupt the ongoing local body elections.

Maintaining law and order, protecting candidates and ensuring that the directions of the State Election Commission are implemented in letter and spirit are non-negotiable responsibilities.

Political affiliation, position or influence will not shield anyone who resorts to violence, obstructs nominations, attacks police personnel or defies lawful orders.

"An election is a democratic process, not a license for lawlessness. Police restraint exercised to prevent escalation must never be mistaken for weakness. The warning is clear: unlawful conduct must stop immediately. The Andhra Pradesh Police will discharge their duties without fear or favour and will not allow violence, intimidation or organised disorder to dictate the course of the elections," the statement said.