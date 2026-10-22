Lenovo Expands AI Library With Proven, Validated Use Cases To Accelerate Business Outcomes And Drive Greater Value Per T...

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Lenovo today expanded the Lenovo AI Library with new, validated AI use cases, extending its portfolio of enterprise-ready solutions that can help organizations move from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes up to 24x faster1 than custom-built implementations. Now available through the Lenovo AI Library, the added use cases provide proven starting points to accelerate AI deployments and realize returns from investments sooner. Alongside the expansion, new research conducted by The Futurum Group and Signal65 validates how Lenovo's AI Library, infrastructure and services can help enterprises optimize AI economics for greater value per token as deployments scale.

Lenovo's AI Library additions address high-impact enterprise and industry use cases, helping organizations boost workforce productivity, modernize IT operations, elevate customer service, and turn operational data into actionable intelligence:

Lenovo AI Computer Vision for Retail transforms video and operational data into insights that can help retailers reduce customer wait times, optimize branch staffing, identify underutilized space and improve service efficiency. One of Europe's largest retail banks is deploying Lenovo's edge-based computer vision technology across its 4,500 branch locations to generate real-time operational intelligence, with the solution designed to support the bank's privacy, security and regulatory requirements. Projected outcomes include up to 90% better decision-making, up to 95% digitization of processes, and up to 99% fewer manual activities associated with compliance data2. Lenovo AI Computer Vision for Manufacturing Lenovo Super Agent for Contact Center Lenovo Enterprise AI Claw for Personal Productivity Lenovo Enterprise AI Claw for ITOps

These additions build on how the Lenovo AI Library turns solutions proven in real operating environments into customer-ready use cases. Lenovo validates the architectures, integrations and operating requirements behind what works, then applies that experience so customers can customize solutions to their own data, workflows, governance and environment. According to The Futurum Group, the repeatable, pre-validated use cases in the Lenovo AI Library reduce deployment complexity and risk, helping customers accelerate time to value.

The Lenovo Knowledge Super Agent provides the clearest proof of that process. In a production deployment supporting 3,000 Lenovo employees, independent analysis found that it reduced time spent retrieving knowledge by 30%, enabled sales teams to prepare customer proposals twice as fast, reduced escalations to subject-matter experts by 35%, and was estimated to represent up to $17 million in potential annual productivity value3.

Available as a customer-ready use case in the Lenovo AI Library, the Lenovo Knowledge Super Agent was foundational to the FIFA AI Pro solution delivered during the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, giving all 48 teams access to AI-powered football intelligence across more than 2,000 performance metrics, with actionable insights produced in minutes instead of days.

New Research Connects Faster Outcomes to Better AI Economics

New research from The Futurum Group provides broader context for AI economics. In From Cost Per Token to Value Per Token: The AI Factory Imperative, analysts distinguish between cost per token, a measure of GPU efficiency of producing and delivering AI output, and value per token, the business impact that output enables. With 78% of organizations expecting AI budgets to increase over the next 12 months and 35% identifying infrastructure cost as a primary barrier to expansion, the research argues that enterprises need to manage AI for both economic efficiency and productive business value. The Futurum Group connects the Lenovo AI Library directly to improved value per token: getting a validated use case into operation faster enables organizations to start measuring AI's business impact through time savings, process improvements, faster decision-making, and other meaningful results.

“For organizations procuring AI infrastructure, the question is not only which hardware to buy, but how to make every AI token count.” - Nick Patience, Vice President and Practice Lead, AI Software and Tools, The Futurum Group

Analysis from Signal65 validates Lenovo's approach to moving enterprises from cost per token to value per token by combining proven Lenovo AI Library use cases, Hybrid AI Factory infrastructure, and lifecycle services into an integrated AI deployment model to accelerate business value. Lab insights found that at full utilization, Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory can deliver tokens at up to 70% lower cost than a hyperscaler's API pricing. The on-premises configuration reached cost-per-token parity with API pricing at just over 30% utilization, demonstrating how right-sized infrastructure can improve the economics of sustained AI workloads4.

Together, the new research and validated deployment evidence demonstrate how Lenovo Hybrid AI AdvantageTM helps organizations connect AI investment and economic efficiency with business outcomes across the AI lifecycle. The Lenovo AI Library provides proven, outcome-oriented use cases and prebuilt solutions so customers don't have to start from scratch, helping convert capacity investments into measurable value faster by reducing development time, complexity and risk; Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory brings together all the underlying technical elements of the AI stack: infrastructure and devices, data and knowledge, AI models and agent platforms needed to operationalize those solutions on a common foundation; and Lenovo AI Services delivers lifecycle expertise to help customers customize, deploy, scale and continuously optimize validated solutions as workload demands grow and economics evolve.

Through Lenovo AI Express, eligible Hybrid AI Factory configurations can ship in 15 business days5. Signal65 analysis shows that Lenovo AI Fast Start can then help organizations achieve a production-ready AI pilot and begin realizing business value in as little as 90 days of deployment, while Lenovo TruScale aligns capacity and consumption with changing demand over time.

“As enterprise AI adoption continues to accelerate and scale, token consumption rises exponentially. Too often, that creates sticker shock before organizations can measure the return their AI investments are producing,” said Linda Yao, Vice President, Hybrid Cloud and AI Solutions, Lenovo.“Customers need to get to that business value faster, then continuously optimize the economics of AI behind the outcomes that matter. Lenovo helps enterprises do that across the AI lifecycle-from use case to deployment and beyond-to get the most out of AI and make every token count.”

Explore the expanded Lenovo AI Library, review The Futurum Group and Signal65 findings, and see proven AI use cases in action through the resources below.

Additional Resources

Lenovo AI Library: web page | Overview Video Lenovo AI Library Use Cases – YouTube Video Playlist Lenovo AI Library eBook: Start proven. Move faster. Futurum Research: From Cost Per Token to Value Per Token | Infographic Signal65 Report: From Cost Per Token to Value Per Token: Validating the Economics of the Lenovo Hybrid AI Factory and Lenovo AI Library

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

1Based on Signal65's validation that a Lenovo AI Library use case can be deployed, installed, and operational within a single week, compared against industry estimates placing custom enterprise AI build timelines at 3–6 months, with enterprise deployments often extending beyond that range. 2Projected customer outcomes are based on initial evaluations by Lenovo 3 Based on Signal65 analysis of the production deployment and associated productivity-value modeling. 4Based on Signal65 analysis of a Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 with 8 NVIDIA H100 GPUs running the gpt-oss-120b model. Results are specific to the tested configuration, workloads, pricing assumptions, utilization levels and dates evaluated. Other configurations and market conditions may produce different results. October 2026 Signal65 research commissioned by Lenovo. Signal65 is part of The Futurum Group; Futurum Research, cited in this report, is an affiliated research organization. 5For eligible Lenovo AI Express configurations and selected parts in non-restrictive markets. Clock starts after completion of order validation, payment/credit clearance, End User Certification (EUC), and applicable due diligence/export approvals.

Lenovo and TruScale are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.

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