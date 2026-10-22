Expereo Wins Best Digital Customer Experience In Europe At Telecom Review Excellence Awards

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Telecom Review Excellence Awards closed the 20th Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, celebrating the companies and industry leaders, both global and regional, that stood out over the past year.

Telecom Review Group, together with an independent panel of judges, recognised the strongest performers in corporate growth, technological deployment, ICT investment, customer experience, green initiatives and resilience, as well as individual capabilities and brand contributions.

Commenting on the success of the event, Toni Eid, Founder of Telecom Review Group and CEO of Trace Media International, said:“As the ICT landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to highlighting the achievements that are advancing connectivity, accelerating digital transformation, and creating new opportunities across the sector. Congratulations to all the winners of the 2026 Telecom Review Excellence Awards for their outstanding contributions to the industry.”

Jeff Seal, Chief of the Awards Committee, Managing Partner and Editor-in-Chief, Telecom Review Americas, said:“The 2026 Telecom Review Excellence Awards mark another milestone in our continued commitment to recognizing outstanding achievements across the global and regional ICT landscape. Congratulations to all this year's winners for their remarkable achievements and contributions to the ICT sector. We look forward to continuing this tradition of recognizing excellence and celebrating the industry's innovators and leaders in the years ahead!”

Among the list of award winners, Expereo has won the category of Best Digital Customer Experience in Europe at the 2026 Telecom Review Excellence Awards.

This award recognises Expereo's commitment to delivering a better digital customer experience, underpinned by continued investment in innovation and customer-focused solutions. By simplifying the complexity of global connectivity and giving enterprises greater visibility and control over their networks, Expereo helps customers manage their connectivity with greater confidence and ease. The recognition reflects Expereo's continued focus on making global connectivity easier to manage, helping enterprises stay connected and in control wherever they operate.

Ben Elms, CEO, Expereo, said: "What enterprises want from their network today is certainty. They need to know it will perform, and to see what's happening before it becomes a problem. That's why we've invested so heavily in the digital experience we offer customers, giving them real-time insight into their connectivity so they can plan ahead rather than react. This recognition is a strong endorsement of that investment, and of the direction we're taking Expereo as we continue to evolve how we serve our customers."

Raed Rached, Managing Director, MEA, Expereo, commented: "Our customers deserve the best possible experience, wherever they are in the world. Delivering that means combining great technology with people who listen, respond and are always looking for ways to make global connectivity simpler. I'm incredibly proud of our teams, whose hard work and commitment have helped us earn this award."

The 20th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, under the theme“Tech Intelligence Beyond Mobility,” is one of the most anticipated and largest VIP ICT events in the industry. The two-day gathering on October 20-21, 2026, welcomed C-level executives within the ICT industry and a broad range of professionals including telecom operators, telecom vendors/suppliers, industry regulators, government officials, content providers, cybersecurity experts, consultants, and smart city innovators.

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021 by Vitruvian Partners, which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

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