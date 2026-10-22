Megaport Expands AWS Connectivity With AWS Interconnect To Simplify How Customers Connect Their Infrastructure - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), a leading global automated infrastructure platform, today announced support for AWS Interconnect, a new managed connection model from Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to simplify how businesses connect their infrastructure to AWS.

AWS Interconnect from Megaport gives enterprises and AI infrastructure providers an automated connectivity option as their requirements grow beyond traditional AWS Hosted Connections. MACsec encryption and four redundant links across two sites will be included as part of the service at general availability, with customers able to select connection speeds from 1 Gbps to 100 Gbps.

Customers can start an order for AWS Interconnect - last mile from either the Megaport Portal or AWS Management Console and complete it from the other. AWS and Megaport then automate the underlying network configuration, including VLANs, IP subnets, MTU, and BGP. This removes the need for customers to arrange the port, letter of authorization, and cross-connect associated with a dedicated connection - thus removing the complexity of building resilient paths to AWS.

“AWS Interconnect gives enterprises another way to scale their AWS connectivity without taking on more network infrastructure to operate themselves,” said Michael Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Megaport.“For Megaport customers, that connection also lands on the same platform they already use to reach other clouds, data centers, and services. They can increase capacity into AWS while connecting into a broader infrastructure environment.”

“AWS Interconnect - last mile is designed to make our high-capacity cloud connectivity even simpler to deploy and operate. Working with AWS Partners like Megaport gives customers more choice in how they connect their infrastructure to AWS, with automation, encryption, and resilience built into the service,” said Robert Kennedy, VP, Networking Services at AWS.

AWS Interconnect from Megaport public preview is now live and will be generally available at the end of 2026, initially supporting Ashburn and San Jose, two of our key interconnection regions. Visit our Docs Portal to get started, or contact our Sales team.

About Megaport

Deploying infrastructure should be fast and simple. By taking a software-defined approach, Megaport provides private compute, network, and storage - globally, securely, and on demand. Build and scale your infrastructure in just a few clicks with a global AI inference platform. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with service providers, data centers, and systems integrators across 1,200+ enabled locations worldwide. The Megaport Network is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Start building at megaport.

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