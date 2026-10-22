Ministerial Roundtable Discusses Mobilising Green Investments For A Resilient And Inclusive Global Economy

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, opened the Ministerial Roundtable titled "From Ambition to Bankable Action-Mobilising Green Investments for a Resilient and Inclusive Global Economy," during the 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES), held on 21-22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy."

The session was attended by HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the United Arab Emirates; HE Aliou Gori Diouf, Minister of Environment and Ecological Transition, Senegal; HE Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister of Environment, Nigeria; HE Steven Victor, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and the Environment, Palau; HE Ibrahim Mimrah, Minister of State for Climate Change, Environment, and Energy, the Maldives; HE Bader Wael Bader Al-Ajeel Al-Askar, Secretary-General of the Arab Towns Organization; HE Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; and HE Hasan Suver, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, Türkiye, representing the COP31 Presidency. Also, in attendance were HE Bérengère Boëll, United Nations Resident Coordinator for the UAE, along with several other UN officials.

Al Tayer said: "'From Ambition to Bankable Action' captures the defining challenge of the global green transition: converting strong commitments into projects that can attract finance and deliver measurable results. Ambition is not the constraint. Governments have adopted strategies, climate commitments, green economy plans and increasingly clear targets. The urgent task is to convert them into investable projects, effective partnerships and capital at the scale required."

Al Tayer asked: "How do we turn promising ideas into investment-ready projects and connect them with the capital required for implementation?" Ho noted: "Bankability is not only about financial returns. It is about structuring projects that can attract capital while creating green jobs, opening opportunities for small businesses and young people, and distributing benefits fairly. This principle applies across the pillars at the heart of WGES 2026."

Al Dahak said:“In line with the historic UAE Consensus and the UNFCCC climate finance architecture, the UAE remains firmly committed to making climate capital available, accessible, and affordable, particularly for emerging markets and Small Island Developing States."

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