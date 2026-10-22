NIQ Expands Connectai Charter Program With Mars Snacking

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a leading consumer intelligence company, today announced Mars as a new ConnectAI Charter client, expanding the program's growing roster of global companies working with NIQ to build the intelligence foundation for amplifying enterprise AI workflows.

Through the ConnectAI Charter Program, NIQ forward-deployed engineers and data scientists are working with Mars to embed NIQ intelligence in the expansion of AI-enabled workflows across its business. The engagement focuses on connecting NIQ data, models, and business context with Mars' AI ecosystem to help reduce the distance between data and decision-making. Together, they are tackling use cases like conversational analytics and harmonized product data to lay the foundation for future use cases.

“As we expand the use of AI across our business, we see an opportunity to bring decision-makers closer to insight and reduce the manual effort between data and action," said Rishi Padhi, SVP and Chief Digital and Information Officer, Mars. "Through NIQ's ConnectAI Charter Program, we're exploring how Optiq Bridge, harmonization, and the semantic layer can create a more scalable foundation for AI-enabled workflows, with potential applications in areas such as demand forecasting and broader access to high-quality intelligence across the organization. By connecting data, context, and AI more effectively, we can help teams turn complex information into actionable insights faster.”

ConnectAI Momentum Continues

ConnectAI is an offering within NIQ's“Intelligence that Fuels AI” strategy, which brings NIQ's proprietary data, models, and business context into clients' AI environments. Forward-deployed NIQ engineers and data scientists work alongside client teams to configure workflows, such as building agents, around their specific business priorities.

The model is designed to create repeatable platform services that can scale across organizations, use cases, and AI ecosystems while adapting to each client's environment.

“The companies creating value from AI are grounding it in trusted intelligence and putting it to work against real business priorities,” said Irina Stoian, Chief AI Commercial Officer, NIQ.“ConnectAI helps clients move from experimentation toward scalable implementation, connecting AI with the intelligence and business context needed to support more confident decisions and stronger execution.”

NIQ plans to continue expanding the ConnectAI Charter Program, including additional engagements with brands and retailers. Companies interested in working with NIQ forward-deployed engineering and data science teams can express interest here.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action.

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM-helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

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FAQs

What is ConnectAI?

ConnectAI is NIQ's platform and collaborative delivery model for integrating NIQ data, models, and business context into a client's AI environment. It combines technology access with dedicated engineering and data science support to build workflows around specific business decisions.

How is ConnectAI different from existing NIQ products?

NIQ's existing applications deliver intelligence through purpose-built NIQ experiences. ConnectAI allows clients to use NIQ intelligence within their own AI systems, applications, and workflows. The two approaches are complementary and allow clients to access NIQ capabilities in the way that best fits their business.

What are participating clients building?

Each engagement is tailored to the client. Potential use cases include demand forecasting, competitive intelligence, retail and shelf-assortment decisions, consumer and category trend detection, growth planning, and broader access to insights across the organization.

What does the NIQ builder team do?

NIQ assigns engineers and data scientists to work alongside the client's technology, data, and business teams. Together, they configure data connections, business context, and AI-enabled workflows around the organization's systems, priorities, and success measures.

Is ConnectAI available to all potential clients?

ConnectAI is currently being developed through an initial group of charter engagements. NIQ expects insights from these collaborations to inform the program's continued development and future expansion.

How does ConnectAI fit within NIQ's broader AI strategy?

ConnectAI is an early offering within NIQ's“Intelligence that Fuels AI” pillar. NIQ's broader strategy also includes purpose-built AI applications for commercial workflows and commerce intelligence for the emerging AI-driven shopping ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release regarding NIQ's ConnectAI engagement with Mars may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, industry developments, and the anticipated benefits, performance, or outcomes of NIQ's collaboration with Mars, including statements regarding platform capabilities, growth opportunities, and business impact. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“believes,”“forecasts,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

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