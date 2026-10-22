Unicharm Announces Full-Scale Operation Of East African Subsidiary SOFY UNICHARM EAST AFRICA, Unveiling Direct Sales S...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Unicharm Corporation (TOKYO: 8113) announced the full-scale operation of its East African joint venture with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, "SOFY UNICHARM EAST AFRICA LIMITED." To mark this milestone, Unicharm held a business presentation and inauguration ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 14, 2026. The event, attended by local distributors, business partners, and government officials, highlighted the company's strategic shift to a direct sales system and outlined its ambitious goals for 2030, aimed at strengthening its business foundation in the rapidly growing East African market.

Transition to Direct Sales and Strengthening Distribution

With the establishment of the new company, Unicharm will transition from its traditional wholesale system to a direct sales-led model managed by SOFY UNICHARM EAST AFRICA. This shift will enable Unicharm to drive in-house marketing strategies and build a more robust distribution network. Working in close collaboration with local sales agents, the company aims to accelerate market penetration within Kenya and expand exports to neighboring countries. The subsidiary is the first overseas entity to bear the "SOFY" brand name, reflecting Unicharm's strong commitment to supporting the possibilities of women in East Africa.

Business Strategy and 2030 Goals

At the ceremony, Unicharm outlined its commitment to meeting local needs by offering products such as the premium "SOFY Deep Absorb," the high-quality yet affordable "SOFY Long Lasting" produced through local outsourcing, and the highly accessible "SOFY Long Lasting Single Sachet." Furthermore, the company announced its four basic policies to drive future growth: expanding safe and affordable options to eliminate Period Poverty (Portfolio & Access), expanding networks to deliver proper hygiene knowledge and products (Distribution & Reach), investing in local female talent and career support (Talent Investment), and building partnerships with communities and the government (Partnership & Cohesion). Through these initiatives, Unicharm aims to achieve 1.5 billion Kenyan Shillings (KSH) in net sales by 2030 and deliver its products to 2 million women across the East African region.

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"SOFY" Brand Website (Africa):

About Unicharm

Under the Corporate Brand Essence "Love Your Possibilities," Unicharm aims to realize a "Cohesive Society" where everyone can be independent and supportive. Operating in over 80 countries and regions worldwide, it provides innovative solutions for baby care, feminine care, wellness care, and pet care.

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