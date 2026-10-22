Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress Highlights Maritime Sector Integration And Opportunities For Trade And Investment Gr...

The Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress highlighted Saudi Arabia's role in supporting the continuity of trade flows and strengthening supply chain resilience as it opened at Jeddah Superdome, bringing together representatives of government entities, maritime transport and logistics leaders, and the business community.

The Congress takes place as rapid changes in trade and shipping prompt companies to reassess transport routes and operational and investment choices. It provides a platform for dialogue among stakeholders to explore opportunities for cooperation and strengthen integration between ports and maritime, land transport and logistics services, supporting operational efficiency and supply chain reliability.

In his opening address, His Excellency Eng. Fawaz Alsahli, President of the Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia, emphasised that the Kingdom's ambitions extend beyond developing ports and maritime services to building an integrated transport and logistics ecosystem that contributes to diversifying the national economy, expanding opportunities for investment and innovation, and strengthening the Kingdom's position as a trusted partner in international trade.

Mohaned El Mahgoub, Vice President at Tahaluf, said:“Bringing the industry together in Jeddah at this moment matters more than ever. Businesses are making immediate decisions about routes, capacity and investment, and those decisions depend on strong relationships across the supply chain. The discussions at this year's Congress show how Saudi Arabia's maritime and logistics capabilities are helping companies respond to disruption and build confidence in the routes and services they rely on. The Kingdom's strength lies in its ability to bring those capabilities together, adapt under pressure and keep trade moving.”

Eng. Essam Alammari, Deputy for Maritime at the Transport General Authority, highlighted the importance of developing maritime transport capabilities, improving operational efficiency and enhancing integration between ports, shipping services and logistics networks.

Faisal M. Higgi & Associates Co. Ltd also announced a new brand identity, FMH Marine Services, while continuing to operate under its registered legal identity. The new brand supports the company's plans to develop ship agency, customs clearance, logistics, supply, procurement and related marine services in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

Discussions extended to the role of ports and marinas in supporting tourism, services and maritime investment. Oriela Blake from Sela highlighted the importance of developing marina facilities and specialised marine services to attract luxury yachts and increase demand for provisioning, maintenance and tourism activities.

Ryanah Alghamdi, Deputy General Manager, Samaco, said:“Our ambition is to offer more than a marina. We want to support the customer's broader marine journey, from boats and after-sales service to marina facilities, while contributing to the growth of the sector in Saudi Arabia.”

The Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress continues at Jeddah Superdome with sessions examining how to build an integrated national logistics ecosystem, improve operational efficiency and develop partnerships and investment that support the competitiveness of the Kingdom's maritime sector.

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