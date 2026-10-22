BTC/USD Signal 22/10: Bullish, Risk-On Sentiment Continues
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 87,300. Add a stop-loss at 80,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 80,000. Add a stop-loss at 87,300.
The same trend happened in the ETF market, where spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued adding assets. As a result, after suffering net outflows for most part of the month, these funds have now turned net positive for the month. If this trend continues, it will be the fourth consecutive month of inflows.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBitcoin has gained assets after JPMorgan Asset Management predicted that Bitcoin will beat stocks, gold, and bonds in the long term. It expects it to have annualized gains of about 10%.Michael Saylor's Saylor and Strive have continued adding assets this month. Strategy now holds 848,517 coins, while Strive has 36,818 coins, and this buying may continue. Strive completed the SATS IPO, raising $630 million that the company hopes to use to buy Bitcoin.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money BTC/USD Technical AnalysisTechnicals suggest that Bitcoin has more upside in the near term. It has formed a falling wedge pattern, which is made up of two descending and converging trendlines. A closer look shows that it has already moved above the upper side of the chart.Bitcoin has constantly remained above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Supertrend indicator. It also remains above the Ichimoku cloud indicator. Therefore, the price will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key target level of 87,254. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological level of 90,000Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
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