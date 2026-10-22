AUD/JPY Forex Signal 22/10: Buy At 111.30, Target 112
- I am a buyer at 111.30 with a stop-loss at 110.90 and a target of 112. The Australian dollar has seen a bit of buying early on Wednesday, as we continue to see the interest rate differential play out here. At this point, the buyers look as if they are trying to flex their muscles.
With this, I think we're hanging around the 200-day EMA and building that base to turn things around and perhaps, over the longer term, even send the Australian dollar all the way to the ¥115 level. We'll just have to wait and see.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI do like buying these dips, as I said. I like the fact that you get paid at the end of the session to somewhat pad your position as well. Furthermore, when you look at where we're at, the market has been supported right around where we had formed the double bottom going back about a year, so this is just more of the sameBegin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with .
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