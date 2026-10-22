GBP/USD Forecast 22/10: Pound Faces 1.3450 Test
That does not mean that we break out, and it does not mean that the U.S. dollar starts falling apart. All things being equal, I think you have a situation where we just stay in the same range. We got a little oversold, and sooner or later we will get to a sign where we are overbought, probably closer to the 1.36 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that remains very noisy, very likely to have more of a buy-on-the-dip feel to it as long as the U.S. dollar is drifting a little lower. In the short term, though, a little bit of a pullback makes quite a bit of sense.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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