EUR/CHF Forecast 22/10: Euro Eyes 0.9300 Breakout
The 50-day EMA currently sits at 0.9346, an area that more likely than not would be a certain amount of resistance just based on that moving average. To take off to the upside, you could see the market looking to go to the 0.95 level eventually, where we had fallen apart from. This would be a longer-term view, and something that would be difficult to obtain, but the trending nature of this pair could make it happen eventually.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI would also point out that this might be a way to mitigate some of the energy concerns because, quite frankly, Switzerland will have all of the same concerns that Germany will. So maybe, just maybe, that will end up being the case going forwardThe Swiss franc obviously is a safe-haven currency, but in general, the interest rate differential between the Swiss franc and pretty much anything continues to put pressure on the Swiss franc in multiple other currency pairs. A break above 0.93 has me interested in the upside.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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