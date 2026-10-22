USD/JPY Forecast 22/10: Bulls Eye ¥159 Breakout (Video)
Ultimately, this is an interest rate differential story, and that is part of what is keeping this somewhat supported. This is a market that I think will continue to see a lot of choppiness, but I think support. I do prefer the U.S. dollar over the Japanese yen.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAlthough the Federal Reserve is likely to do nothing this month, the next interest rate decision in December is expected to be a hike coming out of America, while the Bank of Japan sits on its hands. I suspect eventually the buyers take over. I am patiently awaiting some kind of momentum to start adding to this positionWant to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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