Gold's Sharp Selloff Tests Conviction Near Key Support

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingView

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This precious metal, which had developed some signs of potentially going higher last week, has instead suffered a swift decline in early trading this morning. Speculative price action has certainly been seen in the short term as cautious conditions in global markets create a whirlwind of choppy results in Gold. Day traders who were hoping to find a nice easy trend to pursue have likely suffered some setbacks, particularly if they were positioned for upwards speculative wagers. The precious metal has delivered yet another reminder that its near-term trading is always susceptible to volatility Selling Tests Gold's Near-Term Support

While Gold had shown an ability to incrementally move higher the past few weeks, constant headwinds had made penetrating resistance difficult at best. This morning's downturn has not seen evidence yet of broad market correlations except that a selloff in some Asian equity markets have occurred. USD centric action however early today has been rather muted, this could be evidence that the selloff in Gold early this morning has been created by a speculative trajectory caused by large players cashing out winnings that were produced recently. Yes, support levels will have to be watched and the next handful of hours will prove important. If Gold does start to show durable support some brave speculators may believe they can step into buying positions once again Bond Yields Keep Pressure on Gold

Gold is traversing around $4,085.00 as of this writing. Having broken through the $4,100 marker may set off alarm bells in trading rooms of large players as they try to decipher what has taken place in the past handful of hours. Gold was near $4,120.00 when it began to see price velocity lower this morning. However, late yesterday Gold also showed signs of being under pressure as it started to erode when resistance levels near $4,140.00 proved solid.

The upwards track in Gold which had shown some signals and possible appeal late last week when the $4,200.00 was flirted with seems to have turned into another selling signal for the time being. The question that needs to be asked is why. Are elevated U.S bond yields still causing massive headwinds for Gold, this even as inflation concerns because of higher energy prices are legitimate? Bullish Gold traders should be careful not to over indulge in the notion sudden power upwards is going to develop in a strong fashion.A Sharp Decline Tests Appetite for Buying the Dip

After the swift decline in value over the past handful of hours, Gold traders who always see the temptation of higher values could find themselves in a difficult spot. Risk events remain which in theory should help the value of Gold, but for the moment are causing selling power to remain consistent. Looking for upside as support levels near $4,085.00 are tested is enticing, but Gold did go lower in late July when the $4,000.00 was challenged.

Timeframes matter in all assets and particularly Gold, where there is a firm belief the precious metal will always sustain value, because it remains vulnerable to speculative selling attacks periodically. Near-term contemplation of upwards price action cannot be faulted, but risk taking tactics should be primed for quick hitting wagers if buying is pursued.

Gold Price Chart – Dives LowerOversold Conditions Do Not Rule Out Further Losses

Gold could go lower if U.S bond yields continue to not only remain elevated but find additional heights. USD centric strength which has shown some signs of easing could easily come back into vogue if global equity markets remain fragile and selloff more in the near-term. Meaning Gold prices could continue to move lower and challenge values that many folks would view as oversold conditions. However, if Gold sells off more than has already been seen, those with buy side bias must remember market price is the reality. Meaning that blind buying of Gold because it is thought to be oversold doesn't mean it will reverse higher in the near term Leaves Reversal Attempts Uncertain

The price velocity lower in the Gold market today (and yesterday) show that the precious metal remains in a volatile landscape. Cautious global conditions are causing sudden shifts of sentiment which Gold traders need to remain aware of and consider. The downturn in Gold may look overdone, but upside reversals in the near-term are not guaranteed for those seeking higher values Short-Term Outlook

Gold is trading near 4,085 after breaking below 4,100, placing the 4,075 support area under closer scrutiny. A move back above 4,095 would ease immediate selling pressure and could allow a recovery toward 4,135, although elevated U.S. bond yields remain a constraint. A sustained break below 4,075 would expose 4,030 and reinforce the view that buyers have yet to regain control. The reaction around support should clarify whether the decline is stabilising or still drawing fresh sellers.

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