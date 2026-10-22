Ethereum Defends $2,400 And Looks For A Floor

MENAFN - Daily Forex) A month ago, this coin was pressing against resistance and looking strong. Since then, it has spent most of its energy going the other way, grinding down from the highs it could not clear.

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Ethereum (ETH), the largest smart-contract platform, has now pulled back to a round number that matters, dipping below it briefly today before buyers pulled the price back to defend it. After weeks of selling, the past several days have been quieter, with the price flattening out rather than falling further's Decline Has Started to Stabilise

The pullback has been real. Ethereum is down around 10% over the past month, giving back the gains it built through the late-summer recovery and falling back toward levels it last traded at weeks ago. The move began when price failed at the resistance near $2,700 and has carried steadily lower since

The past week tells a different story than the month. Over the last seven days price is roughly flat, a clear slowing of the decline, as the market found a rough balance in the low $2,400s. Today tested that balance.

Ethereum slid through the session to a low near $2,392, dipping under $2,400 before recovering above it, with the selling carrying more volume than the bounce that followed. A flat week after a sharp month is the first sign the decline may be stabilizing, though stabilizing is not the same as turning.$2,400 Is the Support Ethereum Is Defending

Ethereum trades near $2,403, down about 2% on the day but little changed over the week, holding roughly 10% below where it stood a month ago.-p

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Ethereum Price | Source: TradingView

The session was a steady drift lower. Price opened near $2,480, declined through the day to a low around $2,392, then recovered to settle right at the $2,400 mark.

That round number is the level in focus. Ethereum broke below it intraday and climbed back, which makes $2,400 the support the market is actively defending. Below it, the $2,392 session low is the first marker, with the round $2,380 area beneath. Overhead, the bounce stalled near $2,412, and the larger resistance sits back toward $2,448 and the $2,480 level where the day began. Price is pinned at the round number, holding it, but with little room above before sellers reappear.A Flat Week Does Not Yet Confirm a Bottom

A flat week can look like a bottom, and that is the assumption to be careful with. Price has stopped falling, but it has stopped falling at a level it is struggling to pull away from, which is as consistent with a pause as with a base. Ethereum spent today below $2,400 before recovering, and a support level that has to be defended repeatedly tends to weaken with each test rather than strengthen.

The month frames the caution. Ethereum has given back around 10% in four weeks and sits about 19% lower on the year, well below the record it set in 2025. The six-month trend is only slightly positive, which means the recovery that looked convincing a month ago has largely unwound. A market that fails at resistance and then grinds lower for weeks does not usually find its footing on the first quiet stretch.A Move Above $2,448 Would Improve the Setup

Reclaiming the $2,448 area and pushing back toward $2,480 would signal the pullback has run its course and buyers are stepping in with intent rather than just defending a line.

That is the move that would change the read. Holding $2,400 keeps the decline from accelerating, but after a month of selling, defending a round number is a low bar and does little to prove the trend has turned. The level that matters on the upside is $2,448, and price spent today drifting away from it, not toward it's Next Test Is Between $2,400 and $2,448

The next sessions come down to $2,400 and $2,448. A hold above $2,400 that builds toward $2,448 would suggest the base is real and the worst of the pullback is behind. A break below the $2,392 session low would signal the decline is resuming, with the round $2,380 level the next step down. Ethereum spent today defending the lower edge of that range, and the longer it sits there without pushing higher, the more this quiet looks like hesitation rather than strength.

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