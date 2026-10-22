Cosmic Spin's New Single Finds Strength In Numbers Starting With One

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - San Francisco Bay Area alternative folk-rock duo Cosmic Spin has released“Majority of One,” a new live recording that combines an infectious reggae-influenced groove, rich vocal harmonies, and a timely message about the power of individuals to make a difference.







Image caption:“Majority of One” by Cosmic Spin Cover Image.

The song was recorded during Cosmic Spin's recent performance at the Napa Valley Expo in support of the ALS Network. Featuring Bara Waters and Robert Cassard's signature harmonies and layered instrumentation, the recording captures the energy and spontaneity of a live performance for an important cause.

“Majority of One” explores the human tendency to remain silent or disengaged when the world's problems seem overwhelming. Its lyrics offer a different perspective: meaningful change begins with a single person willing to speak up or take action.

“It's easy to feel powerless as one person,” said songwriter Robert Cassard.“But every positive change or movement starts with an individual idea or action before it gains collective momentum. We hope this song reminds people they have more power than they think.”

The song's release comes just weeks before the November midterm elections, although its message extends well beyond politics.

“We're not telling people what to believe,” said Bara Waters.“The song is about recognizing what we share, finding common ground, and encouraging each of us to contribute in our own unique way.”

The new single follows a successful period for Cosmic Spin. The duo's 2025 release“A Break in the Clouds” spent six months on the Mediabase Top 40 chart, peaking at #35, and reached #29 on the Hot Adult Contemporary chart. Their subsequent single“Messenger” also reached the national Top 40 radio charts in 2026, following an earlier #1 showing on the UK iTunes Alternative Folk chart.

Since forming in 2011, Cosmic Spin has developed a distinctive sound blending folk, rock, pop, and other influences. In their live shows, the duo creatively uses layered guitars, vocal harmonies, effects, original loops, and backing tracks to deliver the full band sound heard on the live recording of“Majority of One.”

“Majority of One” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Cosmic Spin is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is booking performances, festivals, and private events for 2026 and 2027.

For more information:

For fans of: Fleetwood Mac, boygenius, UB40

MEDIA Contact: Robert Cassard, Cosmic Spin

E-Mail:... | Phone: 510-995-8903

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News Source: Cosmic Spin

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