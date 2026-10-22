Hillcrest Brings Residents And First Responders Together In Appreciation For Community Support

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LA VERNE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Hillcrest, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in La Verne, Calif., honored local first responders with a special appreciation luncheon to thank them for their service to Hillcrest residents and the greater La Verne community.







Image caption: Corporal David Chavira with the La Verne Police Department talks with Hillcrest resident Jerry Davis at the First Responders Appreciation Luncheon, which honored local first responders to thank them for their service to the La Verne community.

The luncheon brought Hillcrest residents together with members of the La Verne Fire Department, La Verne Police Department, Public Works Department and city leaders for a shared meal and a chance to thank those who serve the community in person.

“At Hillcrest, when there is an emergency, our residents and associates know that help is close by. That sense of security matters tremendously in a community like ours,” said Joel Brouwer, Hillcrest interim CEO.“Today and every day, we are grateful for the commitment our first responders make to La Verne and the community, often under difficult and unpredictable circumstances. This luncheon is one small way our residents and team can say thank you.”

The event reflects Hillcrest's close connection to La Verne. The community is woven into the surrounding neighborhood, creating opportunities for residents to remain connected to the people and organizations that make the city a welcoming place to live.

“First responders are an essential part of what makes La Verne a strong and caring community,” said La Verne Mayor Tim Hepburn.“We appreciate Hillcrest residents and team members taking the time to recognize the men and women who serve our city every day. This luncheon reflects the strong sense of community and partnership that makes La Verne such a special place to live.”

As part of the thank you, Hillcrest provided each first responder with a Firehouse Subs gift card, and the local franchise also contributed to the luncheon.

“We are very grateful for the quick assistance from the City of La Verne's Fire and Police Departments in helping us address the emergencies that we had over the last couple of weeks. It was a relief that they looked after us so well,” said Rita Dixon, chair of the Residents' Association.“It's wonderful to be part of a community like La Verne, where the city has such a strong presence and provides so much support.”

ABOUT HILLCREST

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: .

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt, PR Director, 3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd, (847) 962-9879



Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing, Hillcrest

..., (909) 392-4389

News Source: Hillcrest

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