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BNP Paribas Increases Holdings Of Long-Dated Japanese Bonds Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 02:17:51

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BNP Paribas Asset Management is increasing its exposure to long-dated Japanese government bonds, attracted by elevated yields, a steep yield curve and strengthening evidence that domestic institutional investors are returning to the market.

The investment strategy comes as Japan's government bond market shows signs of recovering demand after months of volatility driven by inflation, fiscal uncertainty and expectations of further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan.

Ryutaro Kimura, senior bond strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, has identified improving demand from domestic investors, particularly life insurance companies, as an important development supporting longer-maturity government securities.

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The Arabian Post

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