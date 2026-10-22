Ras Al Khaimah Establishes Business Presence In Guangzhou Arabian Post
The opening on Wednesday marks a further step in the emirate's efforts to develop trade and investment links with southern China. The office is intended to connect companies in Guangdong with opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah and provide a continuing point of contact for prospective business partners.
Sheikh Saud, a member of the UAE Supreme Council, inaugurated the facility during a working visit to China scheduled to continue until Friday. The programme includes discussions with provincial officials, meetings with corporate executives and engagements in Guangdong and Fujian.
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