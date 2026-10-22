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Ras Al Khaimah Establishes Business Presence In Guangzhou Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 02:17:51

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Ras Al Khaimah's Ruler, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, has inaugurated the emirate's first business consultancy in China, establishing a permanent commercial presence in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province.

The opening on Wednesday marks a further step in the emirate's efforts to develop trade and investment links with southern China. The office is intended to connect companies in Guangdong with opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah and provide a continuing point of contact for prospective business partners.

Sheikh Saud, a member of the UAE Supreme Council, inaugurated the facility during a working visit to China scheduled to continue until Friday. The programme includes discussions with provincial officials, meetings with corporate executives and engagements in Guangdong and Fujian.

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The Arabian Post

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