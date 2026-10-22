Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Japanese Banks And Airlines Suspend Services Over PHP Vulnerabilities Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 02:17:51

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Japanese banks, airlines and transport operators suspended digital services as companies rushed to install emergency security patches for critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language widely used across the internet.

The disruptions spread across Japan on Wednesday and Thursday, affecting online banking, airline applications, airport information systems and commercial websites. Companies temporarily disabled vulnerable services while assessing their exposure to two security flaws that could allow attackers to take control of affected servers.

All Nippon Airways suspended its ANA Pocket smartphone application and the facility for issuing boarding passes through Apple Wallet. The airline said the restrictions were precautionary and did not result from a cyberattack or data breach.

MENAFN22102026000152002308ID1111852456


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search