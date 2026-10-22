Japanese Banks And Airlines Suspend Services Over PHP Vulnerabilities Arabian Post
The disruptions spread across Japan on Wednesday and Thursday, affecting online banking, airline applications, airport information systems and commercial websites. Companies temporarily disabled vulnerable services while assessing their exposure to two security flaws that could allow attackers to take control of affected servers.
All Nippon Airways suspended its ANA Pocket smartphone application and the facility for issuing boarding passes through Apple Wallet. The airline said the restrictions were precautionary and did not result from a cyberattack or data breach.
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