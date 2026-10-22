Aldar Education Selects Toddle Platform For 13 Schools Arabian Post

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Aldar Education has signed a memorandum of understanding with education technology company Toddle to introduce a unified learning management system across its 13 operated schools in Abu Dhabi, consolidating teaching, assessment and reporting while incorporating artificial intelligence into classroom activities.

The agreement, announced on Thursday, October 22, will establish a common digital platform for schools delivering British, American and International Baccalaureate curricula. Implementation will proceed in phases, beginning with Bateen World Academy, although the companies have not specified a completion timetable.

The initiative will integrate lesson planning, assignments, student assessments, feedback and academic reporting into a single system. Aldar Education said individual schools would retain their curriculum structures, teaching approaches and institutional identities while sharing resources and monitoring student progress through common digital processes.

The agreement was signed by Sahar Cooper, chief executive officer of Aldar Education, and Misbah Jafary, co-founder of Toddle. It follows an assessment of teaching requirements, platform functionality, information security and compatibility with different educational programmes.

Artificial intelligence will be incorporated into workflows controlled by teachers, allowing educators to determine how automated tools support individual learning requirements. The proposed applications include personalised learning activities and AI tutors where appropriate, with professional oversight remaining central to their use.

Aldar Education said the arrangement would comply with requirements established by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), particularly those governing student information, privacy, academic integrity and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence.

Cooper said technology adoption should be determined by educational needs rather than the availability of new systems.

“The next stage of education will not be defined by how much technology schools adopt, but by how deliberately they use it,” she said.

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She added that consolidating educational processes would give teachers a more complete picture of individual students while reducing administrative demands and improving collaboration between schools.

“Pedagogy leads and technology serves it, so that every student's progress is visible and supported throughout their journey in our schools,” Cooper said.

The platform will also integrate with Live Aldar, the education group's existing parent application. The connection is intended to provide families with a single access point for academic information, student progress and school communications, reducing the need to navigate separate systems.

Teachers will gain access to a shared curriculum and resource library, allowing educational materials and established teaching practices to circulate across participating schools. The companies expect this arrangement to improve continuity when teaching teams change or additional schools join the network.

Deepanshu Arora, co-founder and chief executive officer of Toddle, said the UAE represented an important market for the company. He highlighted Toddle's inclusion on ADEK's approved vendor list as a development supporting its expansion.

The agreement comes as Abu Dhabi strengthens regulatory oversight of artificial intelligence in private education. ADEK's in-school Technology and AI Policy requires institutions to address data protection, independent thinking, academic integrity, human oversight, content safety, cultural considerations and algorithmic fairness.

These requirements place responsibility on schools to ensure that automated systems support educational outcomes without replacing students' independent judgement or teachers' professional decisions.

ADEK is also extending its AI Literacy initiative across more than 170 private schools, covering learning from kindergarten through Grade 12. The programme introduces age-appropriate instruction on artificial intelligence, critical evaluation, responsible technology use and the development of AI applications.

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The regulator has introduced an AI Growth Test for students in Grades 4 to 12, administered twice annually to identify learning requirements and assess progress. Its accompanying professional development programme targets 19,000 educators for training in AI literacy and classroom applications.

For Aldar Education, the Toddle agreement represents another component of its digital learning strategy as it expands its educational operations. The company, part of Aldar Group, operates a wider network of 27 owned and managed schools serving more than 38,000 students.

The group employs more than 4,000 educators representing over 150 nationalities. Its schools offer several international curricula, requiring the proposed platform to accommodate different assessment methods and academic reporting arrangements.

Toddle, established by educators seeking to address classroom management challenges, says its teaching and learning platform is used by more than 2,500 schools across over 100 countries. Its services combine curriculum planning, assessment, reporting and AI-assisted educational tools.