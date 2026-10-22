Nexconn Launches Free Chat Plan For Up To 10,000 MAU With Full Pro Features And Additional Cloud Discounts Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Nexconn, a global cloud communications platform, announced the launch of its production-ready Free Chat Plan. Under the new initiative, developers and startups can deploy enterprise-grade chat infrastructure for up to 10,000 monthly active users (MAU) completely free-with full Chat Pro features enabled and no credit card required.
The launch tackles a persistent industry pain point: typical free tiers across the category cap at 100 to 1,000 MAU and restrict apps to sandbox environments-thresholds far too low to validate user retention or viral growth.
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