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Nexconn Launches Free Chat Plan For Up To 10,000 MAU With Full Pro Features And Additional Cloud Discounts Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-22 02:17:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Production-grade in-app messaging with no credit card required to start, plus an optional Cloud Bonus offering your choice of either 15% off AWS or 30% off Alibaba Cloud

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Nexconn, a global cloud communications platform, announced the launch of its production-ready Free Chat Plan. Under the new initiative, developers and startups can deploy enterprise-grade chat infrastructure for up to 10,000 monthly active users (MAU) completely free-with full Chat Pro features enabled and no credit card required.

The launch tackles a persistent industry pain point: typical free tiers across the category cap at 100 to 1,000 MAU and restrict apps to sandbox environments-thresholds far too low to validate user retention or viral growth.

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The Arabian Post

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