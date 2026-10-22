Nexconn Launches Free Chat Plan For Up To 10,000 MAU With Full Pro Features And Additional Cloud Discounts Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Production-grade in-app messaging with no credit card required to start, plus an optional Cloud Bonus offering your choice of either 15% off AWS or 30% off Alibaba Cloud

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2026 – Nexconn, a global cloud communications platform, announced the launch of its production-ready Free Chat Plan. Under the new initiative, developers and startups can deploy enterprise-grade chat infrastructure for up to 10,000 monthly active users (MAU) completely free-with full Chat Pro features enabled and no credit card required.

The launch tackles a persistent industry pain point: typical free tiers across the category cap at 100 to 1,000 MAU and restrict apps to sandbox environments-thresholds far too low to validate user retention or viral growth.

<p>“A free tier should empower teams to validate their business model, not just verify that an SDK compiles,” said Will Song, Head of Global Business at Nexconn.</p> <p> To further extend startup runway, Nexconn also introduced an additional Cloud Bonus: teams that link a payment method can choose between 15% off AWS or 30% off Alibaba Cloud to offset their backend cloud costs.</p> <p> The offer is open to teams that simply send their first in-app message by December 31, 2026, 11:59 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT, UTC+8), locking in up to 10,000 MAU of Pro chat (valued at $860/month). Developers can claim the plan and view full details at</p> <p> <b> What the Free Chat Plan Includes</b></p> <p> The plan provides comprehensive capabilities across the entire application lifecycle:</p> <p> <b> Rich Messaging Architecture:</b> Unlimited messages across direct (1-on-1), group, community, and open channels.</p> See also SMS Tan Kiat How, Rosianna Silalahi and Glenda Gloria to speak at PRISM Summit 2026 <p> <b> Modern Social Interactions:</b> Read receipts, typing indicators, user mentions, unread badges, and cross-platform multi-device synchronization.</p> <p> <b> Native Push:</b> Built-in multi-channel mobile push gateway included with no add-on fees.</p> <p> <b> High-Capacity Resource Quotas:</b> Supports up to 500 peak concurrent connections, 10 GB of cloud storage, and 180 days of searchable message history.</p> <p> <b> No-charge Migration Support:</b> End-to-end data migration support for teams transitioning from Sendbird, Stream, CometChat, PubNub, Agora, or Twilio.</p> <p> <b> Developer Acceleration:</b> An open-source AI Integration Skill allows developers to generate client SDK code and backend token endpoints via simple text prompts.</p> <p> <b> The Cloud Bonus:</b> The 10,000 MAU Chat plan remains free and does not require a credit card. Teams may optionally link a payment method to activate the Cloud Bonus-15% off AWS services or 30% off Alibaba Cloud services.</p> <p> <b> How to Get Started</b></p> <p> <b> Sign Up:</b> Create an account in the Nexconn Console.</p> <p> <b> Build:</b> Integrate the SDK manually or with the open-source AI Skill.</p> <p> <b> Activate Your Free Plan:</b> Complete enrollment by simply sending at least one message before December 31, 2026, 11:59 p.m. Singapore Time (SGT, UTC+8).</p> <p> <b> (Optional) Cloud Discounts:</b> Link a payment method to activate your choice of 15% off AWS services or 30% off Alibaba Cloud services.</p> <p>Hashtag: #Nexconn #FreeChatPlan #InAppMessaging</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Nexconn <p>Nexconn is a global cloud communications platform engineered for developers, high-growth startups, and enterprises building real-time, mission-critical digital experiences.</p> <p> The company delivers a unified real-time portfolio tailored to global scale:</p> <p> <b> AICP (AI Communication Platform):</b> High-performance Chat and Call (voice/video) APIs, combined with production-ready, scenario-specific AI Agents (such as Smart Office and Social Marketing). This unified platform allows businesses to seamlessly embed intelligent, context-aware communications into any web or mobile application.</p> See also OceanX Summit brings leading ocean voices together to connect discovery with impact <p> <b> Enterprise & Public Sector Deployments:</b> Carrier-grade private cloud and on-premises solutions engineered for organizations and government bodies requiring strict data residency, privacy, and compliance.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>