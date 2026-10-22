Central Banks Expand Gold Holdings And Rearrange Overseas Storage Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiCentral banks are increasing gold reserves and shifting bullion between international vaults, with new industry data showing a sharp rise in purchases and growing interest in reducing dependence on individual storage centres.
The World Gold Council says official institutions bought an average of approximately 1,000 tonnes annually over the four years preceding its 2026 survey, compared with roughly 500 tonnes a year during the previous decade. That represents a doubling, rather than the fourfold increase suggested in claims circulating online.
The distinction matters because purchases and transfers measure different activities. Moving existing gold from New York to London or domestic vaults does not increase a country's holdings, while buying additional bullion need not involve moving reserves out of the United States.
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