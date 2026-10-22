Kerala Reassigns Anupama Following Motor Vehicles Department Complaints Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |
Kerala government has removed senior IAS officer T. V. Anupama from the post of Transport Secretary following complaints by an association of Motor Vehicles Department officials against her administrative decisions and alleged treatment of employees.
Anupama has been transferred as Secretary of the Local Self Government Department, while D. Balamurali has been appointed the new Transport Secretary. The reshuffle was announced on Thursday, October 22.
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