High Court To Hear Vijayan Appeal On Sat Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |The Kerala High Court is expected to take up on Saturday appeals by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others challenging corruption cases involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), after the Supreme Court reopened their route to appeal.
Vijayan has meanwhile informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he will not attend questioning scheduled for Friday, October 23, at its Kochi office. His response cites the Supreme Court's interim order and the ongoing Kerala Legislative Assembly session, continuing until October 29.
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